Ramon Foster leaving The Vol Network to join Titans Radio as color analyst

The Vol Network is looking for a new color analyst for its Tennessee football broadcasts after Ramon Foster is leaving for the same job with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans announced the move on Thursday morning, with Foster stepping in for the late Dave McGinnis, the former Titans radio analyst who passed away in April.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to join Titans Radio as the next color analyst and to continue the high standard set by Coach Mac,” Foster said in a press release. “I’m excited to help grow Titans Radio and further strengthen the connection between this organization and the communities that support it for years to come.

“The opportunity to represent one of the 32 NFL teams as a player is a privilege in itself, and to now have the chance to be a voice for the community and the fans who love the Tennessee Titans is something I do not take lightly. Those people are what make the NFL what it is today.”

Ramon Foster spent one season with The Vol Network

Foster spent one season with The Vol Network as the color analyst alongside play-by-play man and Voice of the Vols Mike Keith.

Keith and Foster last season replaced Bob Kesling, who retired in March 2025, and Pat Ryan. Former longtime Vol Network color analyst Tim Priest retired in 2021 and was replaced by Ryan.

“(Tennessee) is home for me as well,” Foster, the former Tennessee offensive lineman, said of the Vols on Thursday. “I’ve bled for that university. Got hurt for that university.”

Foster, who lives in Nashville and co-hosts Ramon and Will, a morning sports talk radio show on 104.5 FM The Zone in Nashville, was hired by Keith as a sideline reporter for the Titans before following him to Knoxville to join The Vol Network.

‘I want to reiterate a huge thank you to (The Vol Network)’

“Making this move was not an easy one for me,” Foster said of the decision to return to the Titans. “Family played a part in this. Logistics played a part in it. But I want to reiterate a huge thank you to them, the university, Mike for bringing me on and trusting me.”

Keith spent 27 seasons with the Titans before replacing Kesling as the Voice of the Vols. He’s just the fifth person to hold the job, following Kesling, the legendary John Ward and George Mooney and Lindsey Nelson.

Last season’s new-look Vol Network broadcast crew also included Brent Hubbs as sideline reporter and former Tennessee wide receiver Jayson Swain as an analyst. Swain has been with The Vol Network for five season and last season co-hosted the halftime and postgame shows.