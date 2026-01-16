Danny White says 'roster construction' is how he can help Tennessee coaches the most

There’s not much Tennessee athletic director Danny White can do to help Rick Barnes, his veteran men’s basketball coach. Barnes is in his 39th season as a Division I head coach and has 848 wins to his credit after the Vols beat Texas A&M in double overtime Tuesday night at Food City Center.

And White is well aware of it.

“I let him do his job and I stay out of his way,” White said this week during an appearance on The Mike Keith Show. “(I) ask him what he needs.”

“How he does his job,” White added later, “and the way he leads the types of men he brings into his program and develops them, what I get to see behind the scenes, gives me even more confidence that I need you to stay out of this guy’s way because he’s doing it the right way.”

So, where can an athletic director help his head coaches the most in 2026? White was quick to answer that question.

“Roster construction,” White said. “Historically it was about facilities and staffing, and those things are still important — everything is important in a competitive space. But how do we resource our programs at the highest level possible where we can compete for a championship?”

Tennessee’s budget was nearly $300 million in 2025

In the era of NIL and revenue sharing, funding is beginning to overshadow what used to be at the top of the list.

White’s goal is to compete for SEC and NCAA championships — “If you’re good enough to win an SEC championship,” White said, “you’re good enough to win a national championship.” — and to give his coaches everything they need to do just that.

“There’s a whole host of other schools that are also trying to do the same thing,” White said. “And the nature of sport, it’s going to be cyclical. But our expectations are to be in that conversation.”

White said the new age of college athletics requires “closer coordination” with his staff, and everyone else involved in and around Tennessee athletics, to have what is necessary.

“This is Year 1 of the rev share,” White said, “which is the $20.5 million that is coming directly from from our athletics department. And now we can have contracts directly with the kids. So we have athletic department staff in our NIL ops division that talk directly to the players’ agents.

“And what I like about that is we can make sure that we’re fulfilling our promises and what we say we’re going to do and what their experiences is going to be like. We need to over deliver on that in every way possible.”

According to Mike Keith on Thursday, the NCAA revenue and expenditures report had Tennessee at $304.1 million in revenue and nearly $289 million in expenditures in 2025. But the surplus money White’s athletic department brought in isn’t just sitting around.

“We are spending every dollar we’re bringing in,” White said. “That surplus is allocated and earmarked for facility improvements (and) capital projects. It’s just the way the accounting works, it’s not accounted as an operational expense. But we are maxed out, foot on the accelerator, everything we can do to win and win at a high level.

“And (to) win the right way with integrity, it takes resources to do that. But I’m not sitting on big reserves. My job would be a lot easier if we were sitting on money in the sofa. But I want to win. And being competitive and running our athletic department as competitively as possible is exactly what we’re going to do.”