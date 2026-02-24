How to watch No. 22 Tennessee basketball at Missouri
Tennessee basketball is back on the road at Missouri Tuesday looking for a ninth win in its last 10 games and its fifth road win in its last six away games. The Vols and Tigers are set for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network at Mizzou Arena.
Tennessee (20-7, 10-4 SEC) rallied from down nine points in the second half to win 69-65 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Missouri (18-9, 8-6) lost at Arkansas on Saturday after an 81-80 home win over Vandy on Wednesday.
The Vols are 8-1 dating back to January 24. The only loss was at Kentucky, where Tennessee couldn’t hold a 14-point lead in the second half. The road wins came at Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
When: Tuesday, 9 p.m. Eastern Time
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App
Radio: The Vol Network
Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App
KenPom.com Prediction: Tennessee 75, Missouri 70
BetMGM: Tennessee -3.5 | Total: 144.5
The Series History
Tennessee is 13-10 all time against Missouri in a series that dates back to 1961. The Vols are 7-3 over the last 10 meetings, including five straight road wins at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Most recently Tennessee won 72-67 at Missouri in February 2024. The Vols won 80-61 at Mizzou Arena in February 2022, 73-53 in December 2021, 69-59 in January 2020 and 87-63 in January 2019.
Tennessee beat Missouri 85-81 at Food City Center last season. Mizzou’s last home win over the Vols was a 59-55 win in January 2018.
Missouri on NCAA Tournament bubble
Missouri started the season with eight straight wins and were 12-3 after a 2-0 start in SEC play , with a home win over Florida on January 3 and a road win at Kentucky on January 7. Mizzou is 6-6 since then with losses at Ole Miss, at LSU, at Alabama, at Arkansas and at home against Texas and Georgia.
Senior guard Mark Mitchell leads Missouri in points (17.2 per game), rebounds (5.5) and assists (3.8).
Missouri on Monday was the first team listed in Joe Lunardi’s ‘Last Four In’ category in his latest ESPN Bracketology update. Mizzou is No. 61 in the NET (4-5 Quad 1, 4-4 in Quad 2, 2-0 Quad 3 and 8-0 Quad 4).
Mizzou is No. 52 overall in the KenPom ratings, ranked No. 52 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.2) and No. 98 in adjusted defensive efficiency (105.8).