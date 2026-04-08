Where Tennessee basketball finished in the KenPom ratings

Tennessee basketball finished at No. 14 overall in the final KenPom.com ratings for the 2025-26 season. The Vols finished at No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency, giving up 94.4 points per 100 possessions, and No. 31 in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 121.4 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee finished outside the KenPom top five in defensive efficiency for the first time since 2019-20, when the Vols were No. 62 on defense.

KenPom.com had Tennessee at No. 9 overall in its first ratings update for the season back in October. The Vols were ranked No. 3 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 28 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Tennessee finished at No. 5 each of the last two seasons, No. 6 in 2022-23 and No. 9 in 2021-22. The Vols had not finished outside the top 10 since the 2020-21 season, when they finished No. 28.

Last season Tennessee was No. 3 on defense and No. 17 on offense, after being No. 3 on defense and No. 28 on offense in 2023-24. The Vols had the No. 1 defense but were No. 64 on offense in 2022-23 and were No. 3 on defense and No. 35 on offense.

Vols finished at No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

Tennessee jumped up 13 spots to finish No. 12 in the final Coaches Poll of the season and 11 spots to No. 12 in the last Associated Press Top 25 on Tuesday, after Michigan beat UConn in the national championship game Monday night.

The Vols (25-12) were a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before going on a run to their third straight Elite Eight appearance, beating No. 11 Miami (Ohio), No. 3 Virginia and No. 2 Iowa State before falling to No. 1 Michigan in the Midwest Region final on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Tennessee was ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll in the last rankings update before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee’s ranking streak snapped in January

On January 12 Tennessee saw its streak of 90 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 snapped. The run dated back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season and was the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of what is now 120 straight weeks.

Tennessee had been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols were ranked in the top-five 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest previous ranking during the streak was No. 24 last week and in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had Tennessee ranked in the top 25 145 times, dating back to 2017-18.