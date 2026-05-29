Tennessee baseball's odds set to win Chapel Hill Regional, College World Series
Tennessee baseball is +350 to win the Chapel Hill Regional, according to odds set by BetMGM. It’s the second-best odds in the four-team region, with host North Carolina as the favorite at -200. East Carolina, the opening opponent for the Vols on Friday, is +600 and VCU, North Carolina’s first opponent, is +1800.
Tennessee is +8000 to win the College World Series, tied with East Carolina, Oregon State, Miami (Fla.) and Virginia.
UCLA and Georgia Tech, the top two national seeds, are tied as the favorites to win the national championship at +400. Texas is +700 and North Carolina is next at +800.
Georgia, which won the SEC’s regular-season championship and tournament title, is +1000 while Auburn is +1100, Mississippi State is +1200 and Texas A&M is +1400. Florida is +1800 and Arkansas is +4000.
An SEC team to win the College World Series is -175 and the field is +145.
Chapel Hill Regional schedule in 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament
All games will be played at Boshamer Stadium and it is a double-elimination bracket
Friday
- Game 1: No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 3 East Carolina, Noon ET on ESPNU
- Game 2: No. 1 UNC vs No. 4 VCU, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Saturday
- Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBD (elimination game)
- Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
Sunday
- Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD (elimination game)
- Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD
Monday
- Game 7: Regional championship game (if necessary), TBD
Tennessee baseball’s history on the road in NCAA Tournament regionals
The Vols hosted in four of the last five seasons — going 15-1 over 16 games during that span — with the lone exception being the 2023 Clemson Regional. Tennessee won that Clemson Regional on the road with an 8-1 win over Charlotte, a 6-5 win in a 14-inning thriller over Clemson then a 9-2 win in its second meeting with Charlotte.
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Tennessee is making its seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance, a run that started at North Carolina in 2019 in the Chapel Hill Regional. The Vols lost the opener to Liberty 6-1, stayed alive with a 10-3 win over UNC Wilmington then won 6-5 in 10 innings in a rematch with Liberty. The season ended with a 5-2 loss to North Carolina.
Tennessee went to UNC Wilmington in 2004 and split losses to Wilmington around a win over Stony Brook to end the 2004 season at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C.
The Vols went to five regionals between 1993 and 1997, when it was a six-team regional format. The Vols went on the road twice, losing in the Clemson Regional in 1996 and the Stillwater Regional in 1997.