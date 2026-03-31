Tennessee freshman Evan Hankins out for the season with injury

Tennessee freshman two-way prospect Evan Hankins will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, sources told Volquest on Tuesday.

Hankins suffered an apparent leg injury in pregame warmups prior to Saturday’s Tennessee and Vanderbilt contest in Nashville.

Hankins was taking infield during batting practice and suffered the injury while playing first base. Jeff Wood – Tennessee Associate Director of Sports Medicine – was seen evaluating Hankins in the visitor dugout. The rookie was seen with a noticeable leg brace in the dugout the rest of the weekend.

Hankins is a 6-foot-5, 225 pound athlete from Bristol, Va. and attended Miller School of Albemarle. He was considered the No. 156 overall prospect in the 2025 signing class, according to Perfect Game and was considered the No. 2 first baseman.

The rookie has appeared in five games this season with one start in the field at first base, scoring one run with one walk in six at-bats. Hankins has yet to make an appearance on the mound.

Tennessee baseball is back in action Tuesday evening when the Vols welcome Austin Peay to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the 6 p.m. ET start on the SEC Network+.