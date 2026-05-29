Everything Josh Elander said on 7-3, extra-inning loss to ECU in Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Walker Barron’s solo home run in 14th inning proved to finally be the difference for East Carolina, sparking the Pirate rally that defeated Tennessee 7-3 on Friday afternoon from Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium in the Chapel Hill Regional opener.

Tennessee (38-21) now faces elimination on Saturday afternoon, taking on the loser of 1-seed North Carolina and 4-seed VCU. The Pirates (37-22-1) move on in the winner’s bracket on Saturday to take on the winner between the Tar Heels and Rams.

Tennessee is now 0-4 in extra inning games this season.

Will Haas (L, 0-1) is charged with the loss after giving up three runs in one inning of work. Bo Rhudy allowed one run in a career-high four innings of relief on a season-high 52 pitches. Evan Blanco was fantastic in the start, allowing just one run in seven innings.

Brett Antolick (W, 3-2) earned the win after pitching the final 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball.

Henry Ford tied the game at two with two outs in the ninth inning. Blake Grimmer tied the game at three with an RBI single in the 13th inning, but Tennessee still wasted several chances in this one.

The Vols were 0-for-3 with runners on third base and less than two outs. UT had runners at first and second base in the bottom of the 11th but stranded both. Tennessee had runners at second and third with one out in the bottom for the 12th inning and didn’t convert. Overall, Tennessee was 3-for-14 with runners on base and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Opening Statement…

“Congratulations to East Carolina on a big win. What a crazy game, a lot of back and forth, a lot of guys competing at a high level in a great environment. They were a little bit better about executing than we were today, and that was the difference.”

On the message to the team after the game…

“I’m proud of the way they competed. I thought they stayed in it, just to be able to come back, those one-run spots. Different ways we have to execute a little bit better, but I thought the compete was great. So, really (I) just told them to get off their feet and reset. (It’s) unfortunate as a player to go through it this way, which is the hard way, where you have to try to find a way from the loser’s bracket. It’s been done before, and as long as you got another chance to play another game, you got a chance. Just need to execute a little bit better. That was the difference today. But, we’ll get home and rest up and get ready to rock and roll tomorrow.”

On the offensive performance as a whole…

“Just got guys in position to drive them in, especially second and third. They’re being aggressive on defense over there, bringing the infield in, and that’s a spot that we practice a ton in the fall and early spring that our guys have traditionally executed a little bit better. We weren’t able to today. It was kind of the weird one with Reese (Chapman) when Blaine (Brown), hits a line drive, we even go like a safety squeeze look right there, unable to get it done. So, guys just need to relax and let the ball just kind of come to them right there and execute.

“I mean, credit to East Carolina, a lot of splitters. It’s kind of a different look. The ball’s diving down at the bottom of the zone. Our guys need to see the ball up a little bit better in those situations.”

On how a young team handles emotion after such a long game heading into an elimination game…

“Well, I think they’ve all experienced one now (an emotional game), so they can put this one in their back pocket. We just need to hit the reset button as soon as we can. It’s one of those deals. I thought the compete was fine, just got to execute a little bit better.

“We got some guys out there that will be recycled back through. This is a messy lineup sheet right here. A lot of guys were able to get into the game, so any nerves or jitters from the first postseason game, no need to even look at that because I think we already cut them off.”

On the safety squeeze call during Manny Marin’s 12th inning at-bat…

“Wanted to give Manny a chance to get it done right there, I think very simply. And then, it’s an indefensible play if you execute it right there. We were unable to do so.

“Again, believe in those guys to execute, and then once you’re right there, you just kind of have a chance to get it done.

On if Bo Rhudy will be available to pitch on Saturday…

“I think so. I think at this time, everybody should be all hands on deck. And he was just gassed at the end. I think he was over 55 pitches. You could tell he was starting to waver a little bit. He was telling me he was good, but the way he’s looking, I don’t know if he was. So, he was good and gave us a chance right there. And good job by (Will) Haas getting a double play there before the latter half of the game.”

On the frustrations of how well Evan Blanco and Bo Rhudy pitched but not coming away with a win…

“I think credit to really all the pitchers. I thought they competed well. Threw the ball to the plate (and) gave us a chance to win. That’s what you’re looking for this time of year. It’s the first time we’ve thrown Arv (Brandon Arvidson), App (Cam Appenzeller) and Haas (Will Haas) in a game all year long. You win and lose as a team. And we talk about it all the time. We’ve got games we’ve won 1-0, 11-10 and I think our guys really believe in that. So, I think it’s good we got some guys out there. Some of these guys threw more pitches than others, but the thing I know that (Evan) Blanco said was, “hey, I’ll be ready to go again” first thing when I told him he was out. So, that’s a good sign. Our guys, you’re in this spot and you either got to find a way to get it done or you’re not. It’s pretty simple equation moving forward. Our guys just need to compete.”

On if it’s a good or bad thing to have such a quick turnaround after an emotional loss…

“I think it’s a choice of really how the guys look at it. I think with, fortunately playing in the SEC, there’s a lot of crazy games like this. Maybe they’re not 14, 15, 16 innings, but punches being thrown back-and-forth and big leaguers going at it and really good pitchers. Again, our guys, the focus is, hey, we competed well. We just need to execute a little bit better. But now we need to shift down and make sure they get home and reset, hydrate a little bit and be ready to go again tomorrow.”

On what he remembers from his experiences losing a regional opener…

“Yeah, I think at some point you just got to go out there and play and cut it loose for the guys. I think being back against the wall is a powerful thing if you use it the right way. And again, there should be no extra motivation to come to the yard tomorrow and play some baseball.”

On what he saw on the play where Reese Chapman was doubled up…

“Yeah, so it’s just contact play right there. Infield’s in. He’s going through his fundamental steps right there. Kind of a weird— call that a hold the line swing. Blaine is fighting to stay through the baseball, just a little bit too aggressive on that first step towards the plate and unable to get back. So again, Reese has made a million good plays for us over the years, just a little bit aggressive on that front side right there.”