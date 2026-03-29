Everything Josh Elander said on a ninth inning collapse to Vanderbilt in Sunday finale

NASHVILLE – Tennessee led by five and needed three outs for a victory, but Vanderbilt plated six in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off for the third game in the series, 16-15 on a pinch hit grand slam by Tommy Goodin.

The Vols (18-10, 3-6 SEC) threw up crooked numbers in four-straight innings – and recorded three more in the ninth for good measure – but it wasn’t enough as the Commodores (17-12, 5-5 SEC) put five men on base in the last frame ahead of the grand slam that won it.

Freshman Trent Grindlinger drove in five runs on a trio of singles for Tennessee. Blaine Brown homered and drove in three. Reese Chapman reached base five times and drove in two. Manny Marin reached base three times and drove in two.

Rustan Rigdon homered and drove in three for the Commodores. Max Whitcomb, Chris Maldonado and Logan Johnstone each drove in two. Goodin was the hero with his pinch-hit grand slam at the end.

Brayden Krenzel (L, 1-2) issued the loss after allowing a hit batter and the walk off grand slam in the ninth. Nic Braham pitched solid in relief but was tagged for four late runs in 5.1 innings of relief. Brennan Seibert (W, 4-1) earned the win for Vanderbilt despite allowing three runs in his one inning of work in the ninth.

Up Next: Tennessee is back home on Tuesday for a midweek bout with Austin Peay. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

On how the team can respond from this weekend…

“It’s a gutting, gutting game. Tough, tough weekend. And our guys just need to get back off the mat. There’s plenty of conference play left, and we can talk about being in these games, but you got a five-run lead in the ninth – you got to attack the strike zone and go do it. Better response from our offense today. We’re far from playing anywhere near our best baseball. Got four games at home next week and we just need to get going because it ain’t going to be any easier. That’s the part of this league. Our guys will and can respond.”

O if there is any further update on Stone Lawless…

“No update yet. It was a really scary deal and hope he’s okay. Got him right in that orbital socket. And again, scary, scary deal. Hope he’s okay.”

On the difference in the approach at the plate…

“Trent (Grindlinger) did good coming off the bench and I thought the guys swung the bat well coming back-and-forth. Just a weird game with the way the ball was playing. A very offensive day all the way around.”

On if Trent Grindlinger will see more opportunities…

“Yeah, absolutely.”

On what led to the success today for Blaine Brown…

“Just a different mindset, body language. Coming out and just playing baseball after a tough first two days. But he’s a really good player. We need to see more of that.”

On what was different about Evan Blanco today…

“I think, again, just getting the ball in the air. The ball was really, really carrying and missing with the off-speed pitches. He wasn’t as crisp around. He gave us enough to give us a chance to stay in the game. But Abraham was the story of the day. Doing really, really well.”

On what was so impressive from Nic Abraham…

“Just changing speeds and keeping the ball down. The way the ball flew all day long, that’s what we needed to do, and he did a good job of that. Just kind of ran out of gas there late.”