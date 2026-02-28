Everything Josh Elander said following Tennessee baseball's 5-3 win over Arizona State

ARLINGTON, TX. — Tennessee plated four runs in the second inning and the bullpen allowed just one run across the final four innings, aiding the Vols to a 5-3 win over Arizona State on Saturday from Globe Life Field.

No. 20 Tennessee (7-3) saw multi-hit days from Henry Ford and Blaine Brown while all nine hitters in the order reached base. Brady Frederick and Cam Appenzeller combined to allow just one run over the final four innings with the bullpen deployed.

Landon Mack (W, 2-1) was strong in the start, allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk in five innings of work – earing the victory. Colin Linder (L, 0-1) surrendered four runs on six hits with three walks and one hit batter across four innings to take home the loss on the mound. Cam Appenzeller (S, 1) earned the six-out save.

Tennessee will conclude its play in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series on Sunday against Virginia Tech at 11:30 a.m. ET. The game will be streamed on FloCollege.

Then following is video and written transcript from Tennessee head baseball coach Josh Elander following Saturday’s game with hen Sun Devils from Globe Life Field.

On how important it was for Tennessee to jump out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning…

“Yeah, very important. I thought the guys did a good job stringing together some good swings. I mean, (Colin) Linder has some good stuff. It’s a big heater with ride and cut, three different breaking balls, but our guys were on the attack and executed from the jump. But it was good to see those guys just string them together, not trying to do too much, and getting the heater down a little bit, and leaning on together as a group.

On Tennessee infielder Chris Newstrom saying that the Vols would throw the first punch against Arizona State after Friday’s loss to No. 1 UCLA…

“Maybe Newstrom can see the future. I don’t know about that, but no, I think again, we just want to come out and throw the first punch, especially when you’re leading off the game or whatever it may be. But those guys had good ABs, and I’m glad we were able to string something together early.

On the decision to go to Tennessee junior RHP Brady Frederick in the sixth and freshman LHP Cameron Appenzeller in the eighth…

“Yeah, that’s the game within the game and I’m learning every day, right? I just felt good about Fred, just some of the swings and how we were pitching those guys and a bunch of spin. And then obviously Fred is, it’s such a unique look, you can’t prepare for it. There’s no machine that can duplicate or anything like that. So again, I thought it was a good change of pace right there. (Landon) Mack threw the ball great, then to (Frederick), and then also, it was really cool to see Appy (Cameron Appenzeller) grow up a little bit tonight.

On why he believed in turning to Cameron Appenzeller in a one-run game in the eighth…

“Well, again, he’s got really good stuff. I mean, he’s always been a guy that’s gonna attack the strike zone and give you a chance. But I think a big assist goes to Levi Clark, again, facing a former Vol (Derek Schaefer) out there, grinding through an at-bat and finding a way to get that run in. I think that’s a humongous run right there, to let the guys kind of settle in, and goes and gets the lead off guy out (in the bottom of the ninth), but it was really cool to see Appy today. He was really good.”

If he knew the type of emotion sophomore RHP Landon Mack pitches with when Tennessee landed him out of the portal from Rutgers…

“He just threw so well. I mean, obviously, through for team USA last year, and threw a bunch on Friday nights. But we talked about in the fall, when he got done, he was very tempered here, and he got tagged a little bit by our guys throughout the fall. But I think you’re going to see him come out of his shell a little bit more, right? Got a warning today (from the umpires), so we’ll reel him in a little bit, but I thought it was really good to see him scatter some hits and compete and get in some deep 3-2 counts and not give in.”

If he knew Landon Mack pitched with that type of emotion…

“Just talking with his dad throughout the recruiting process and everything, I mean, he was just saying, wait to see the competitor come out. I know he’s really excited to throw in a full Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He threw great there last week, but he was really good again today.”

On what’s given him confidence to stick with Tennessee sophomore Levi Clark at the top of the lineup…

“Yeah, he’s just a winner, right? I know we’re at what? 10 games now? I’ve seen Levi good for two years, five years, you know, recruiting or whatever it may be. It’s an easy kid to bet on. Sleep good at night putting him in there, knowing he’s going to get hot at some point. I’m hoping, and I know, it’s sooner rather than later.”

On how pleased he was with Tennessee’s fairly clean day in the field…

“Yeah, a couple ones we should have kept the ball in front. I know that one was scorched off B-Fred, and kind of a weird play there with the ball that goes into centerfield, right? But again, it’s been a big theme. Just play catch a little bit better. Keep the ball in front. (Ross Kivett) did a good job moving those guys around. I know they had that bunt on us when we go with the shift, but they don’t end up scoring that inning. So guys in the right place a lot, and Kiv’s got them in the right spot.”

On what allowed Landon Mack to succeed despite not having his best stuff…

“I just didn’t think he gave in at all. He did a good job of – he’s got a really good pickup move, as you guys have seen – but holding runners and attacking the strike zone. Three or four pitches, I thought he threw some good curve balls to lefties, but some good 3-2 off-speed pitches. And then also, too, when he had to throw heaters by guys, he was able to do that today.”

On how valuable it is to be able to throw three different looks on the mound…

“It’s very important. We talk about it – Zach Stovall, our director of baseball strategy and Reyn (Josh Reynolds) – we’ve talked about kind of stacking those guys up where you’re getting right, and then the next guy’s run, or you got (Brady) Frederick coming from down under. We want to make it hard for teams to prepare for us, and we can really kind of flip the game in the middle of the game where the hitters are having to completely adjust with what they’re trying to do to get us.”

On what it says about Cam Appenzeller’s performance says about him…

“I think it was just poise. He’s pitched in every big event there is for high school baseball, and he was really good for us this fall. It was good. I saw 93 (mph) out of the gate today, but sometimes when they’re young, they want those 94, 95, but he’s got a lot of pitch-ability. Threw some good change-ups, couple glove-side heaters. He’s just growing up, but he’s going to be a big piece for us.

On Chris Newstrom’s maturation and recent stretch…

“I mean he’s just a premiere athlete. High school shortstop, both of his parents actually were Division 1 athletes at Arizona State, so I’m glad he was wearing our uniform today instead of that one. But again, a guy that’s always shown flashes, and we’re wanting a little more consistency, a little more sense of urgency, so our staff has done a good job of challenging him a little bit. But when he’s locked in, he’s as good a player in the league.”