Where Tennessee baseball ranks in national polls after series loss to Kent State

Tennessee baseball dropped the weekend series to Kent State after being outscored 14-10 in three games. On Monday, the Vols slipped down in three of the major national polls.

Tyler Myatt walked it off with a solo, pinch hit home run to win Friday’s opener 4-3 for the Vols. Tennessee’s pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts but dropped Saturday’s decision 2-1. The bullpen imploded late in Sunday’s finale when Kent State ran away with the series-win with a 9-5 victory in the finale.

The Vols dropped seven spots in the D1 Baseball poll this week, the poll Volquest uses for weekly baseball rankings. Tennessee checks in at No. 20 after moving up one spot last week to No. 13 following the series-sweep of Nicholls.

Tennessee checks in ahead of three Southeastern Conference teams who also cracked the top 25 in the D1 Baseball poll as Kentucky is ranked No. 22, Texas A&M ranked No. 23 and Ole Miss at No. 25.

Overall, 12 teams from the SEC are ranked inside this week’s D1 Baseball top 25. LSU remains at No. 2, Texas at No. 3 and Mississippi State at No. 4. Arkansas and Auburn move dup two spots to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, while Florida (No. 10), Georgia (No. 11) and Oklahoma (No. 13) follow closely behind.

The top five of D1 Baseball’s poll this week remain unchanged from last week with UCLA, LSU, Texas, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech combining to go 22-0.

Tennessee (5-2) will travel to Arlington, TX. this weekend to take part in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series against No. 1 UCLA, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. The Bruins outscored previously No 7 ranked TCU 30-8 in a dominant weekend sweep.

Tennessee dropped 10 spots from No. 3 to No. 13 in this week’s Perfect Game poll. The Vols also fell six spots to No. 19 by Baseball America.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has yet to issue their updated poll for Week 3. Tennessee was preseason ranked No 15 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which usually begins updating their rankings a few weeks int the season.

Tennessee in the weekly polls

Perfect Game: No. 13 (-10)

Baseball America: No. 19 (-6)

D1 Baseball: No. 20 (-7)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: No. 15 preseason (not yet updated)

NCBWA: No. 12 (not yet updated)