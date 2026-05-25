Tennessee baseball: How to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show

Tennessee baseball will learn its NCAA Tournament regional site and first opponent when the 64-team field is announced on Monday afternoon. The selection show is scheduled for Noon Eastern Time on ESPN.

The 16 hosts for regional sites were announced Sunday night: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Southern Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, West Virginia and UCLA.

Tennessee is widely projected to be a No. 2 seed while going on the road for regional play for the first time since winning the Clemson Regional in 2023. The Vols have played on the road five times in regionals dating back to 1993, going 1-4 away from home in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Vols set for 16th NCAA Tournament appearance

There are 29 automatic qualifiers already locked into the tournament field after winning conference championships: Binghamton (American East), East Carolina (AAC), Lipscomb (ASUN), Atlantic 10 (VCU), ACC (Georgia Tech), Kansas (Big 12), St. John’s (Big East), USC Upstate (Big South), UCLA (Big Ten), Cal Poly (Big West), Northeastern (CAA), Jacksonville State (CUSA), Milwaukee (Horizon), Yale (Ivy), Rider (MAAC), NIU (MAC), Illinois Chicago (Missouri Valley), Washington State (Mountain West), Long Island (NEC), Little Rock (Ohio Valley), Holy Cross (Patriot), Georgia (SEC), Lamar (Southland), Citadel (Southern), Alabama State (SWAC), South Dakota State (Summit), Southern Miss (Sun Belt), Saint Mary’s (WCC) and Tarleton (WAC).

This will be Tennessee’s 16th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The Vols won the 2024 national championship, the program’s only national title, during a run of three trips to the College World Series in four seasons.

Tennessee has won eight regionals in total, including a run of five straight.

This season will be the 10th time playing in a regional in the four-team format, dating back to 2001, including a stretch of seven straight dating back to 2019 at North Carolina.

Tennessee baseball’s history on the road in NCAA Tournament regionals

The Vols hosted in four of the last five seasons — going 15-1 over 16 games during that span — with the lone exception being the Clemson Regional. Tennessee won that Clemson Regional with an 8-1 win over Charlotte, a 6-5 win in a 14-inning thriller over Clemson then a 9-2 win in its second meeting with Charlotte.

The Vols lost to Liberty to open the Chapel Hill Regional in 2019, stayed alive with a 10-3 win over UNC Wilmington and a 6-5 win in a 10-inning rematch with Liberty, then saw the season end in a 5-2 loss to North Carolina.

Tennessee went to UNC Wilmington in 2004 and split losses to Wilmington around a win over Stony Brook to end the 2004 season at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C.

The Vols went to five regionals between 1993 and 1997, when it was a six-team regional format. The Vols went on the road twice, to Clemson in 1996 and to Oklahoma State in 1997.

In 1996 Tennessee was the runner-up in Clemson Regional after going 3-2. The Vols lost 8-4 to West Virginia in the opening game, then ripped off three straight wins. They beat Charleston Southern 8-4 and Georgia Southern 6-1 before a 10-4 win in a rematch with West Virginia. The season ended with a 12-5 loss to host Clemson.

The stay in 1997 wasn’t nearly as along. It started with a 5-2 win over Ohio, but ended with back-to-back losses to host Oklahoma State (6-1) and then UCLA (5-3).