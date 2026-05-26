Tennessee baseball's trip to 2019 Chapel Hill Regional started NCAA Tournament run

Josh Elander’s first NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach will follow the path set by Tony Vitello six years ago. Tennessee baseball is headed back to the Chapel Hill Regional in the NCAA Tournament, facing East Carolina on Friday as a No. 2 seed in the region.

North Carolina, which hosted Vitello and his second Tennessee team back in 2019, is the No. 5 national seed and will face VCU in Friday’s second game.

The Vols (38-20) and Pirates (36-22-1) are set for a Noon Eastern Time start on ESPNU while the Tar Heels (45-11-1) and Rams (37-23) follow at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

2019 NCAA Tournament ended Tennessee’s 14-year drought

Tennessee baseball had waited 14 years to return to the NCAA Tournament. Then the Vols had to wait three more hours to play the first game in the Chapel Hill Regional back in 2019.

Vitello was in his second season as Tennessee’s head coach and had snapped the postseason skid by leading the Vols to a 38-19 to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.

The long opening day in the Chapel Hill Regional — Tennessee vs. Liberty was scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start, but was delayed three hours by rain earlier in the day — got even longer after the Vols lost 6-1 to the Flames.

Mason Meyer pitched seven innings for Liberty in the win, giving up just one run on three hits to send Tennessee to the losers bracket.

The Vols got back on track a day later against UNC Wilmington, building a 5-1 lead over the first six innings, then blowing the game open with a five-run eighth.

Up next was a rematch with Liberty and a 6-5 Tennessee win in 10 innings to keep the season alive. The Vols led 5-4 after five innings but the Flames scored to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, before Jake Rucker’s RBI single in the 10th proved to be the difference.

After playing 10 innings in a Noon Eastern Time game, Tennessee had to turn around and play a second game against North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET.

The one-sided doubleheader proved to be too much. North Carolina scored four runs in the first inning and the Vols could answer only with a run in the second and a run in the fourth, with the season coming to an end in a 5-2 loss to the host Tar Heels.

Tennessee has been to seven straight NCAA Tournaments

Tennessee’s trip to the Chapel Hill Regional in 2019 started what is now a program-record seven straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. The Vols had been there just eight times previously in program history.

The next two regional appearances, in 2021 and 2022, were both at home and included a perfect 3-0 record to advance to the Super Regional round both times.

The last time the Vols were on the road was at Clemson in 2023, where Tennessee beat Charlotte twice and Clemson once to advance to the Hattiesburg Super Regional, where Tennessee would beat Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series for the second time in three years.

Tennessee was back at home for regional play the last two seasons, sweeping Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Southern Miss in 2024 and going 3-1 last season, with wins over Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati and a split against Wake Forest.

The Vols won the program’s first and only national championship in 2024 and have been to Omaha for the College World Series three times over the last five years.