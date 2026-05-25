Tennessee baseball's history on the road in NCAA Tournament regional play

When the NCAA Tournament bracket is released Monday afternoon, Tennessee baseball will be going on the road for regional play for the first time since going to Clemson in 2023.

The Vols (38-20) are widely projected to be a No. 2 seed on the road in regional play on Selection Monday, with the popular destinations being Hattiesburg, Miss., and Chapel Hill, N.C.

Southern Miss and North Carolina were confirmed as two region hosts on Sunday night. The other 16 national seeds and hosts are Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, UCLA, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Florida State and Alabama.

Tennessee playing in 10th NCAA regional in four-team format

Tennessee has gone on the road five times in the regional format — either six-team or four-team regionals — going back to 1993. The Vols have advanced out of a road regional just once, doing so at Clemson three years ago.

This will be Tennessee’s 10th time playing in a regional in the four-team format, dating back to 2001, including a run of seven straight dating back to 2019 at North Carolina.

The Vols hosted in four of the last five seasons — going 15-1 over 16 games during that span — with the lone exception being the Clemson Regional.

Tennessee won that Clemson Regional with an 8-1 win over Charlotte in the opener, a 6-5 win in a 14-inning thriller over Clemson then a 9-2 win in its second meeting with Charlotte.

The Vols lost to Liberty to open the Chapel Hill Regional at North Carolina in 2019, stayed alive with a 10-3 win over UNC Wilmington and a 6-5 win in a 10-inning rematch with Liberty, then saw the season end in a 5-2 loss to North Carolina.

Tennessee went to UNC Wilmington in 2004 and split losses to Wilmington around a win over Stony Brook to end the 2004 season at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C.

The Vols also hosted regionals in 2001 and 2005, advancing to Super Regional play and eventually the College World Series in both seasons.

The six-team regional format

Tennessee went to five regionals between 1993 and 1997, when it was a six-team regional format. The Vols hosted regional play at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 1993, 1994 and 1995 before going to Clemson in 1996 and to Oklahoma State in 1997.

In 1996 Tennessee was the runner-up in the Clemson Regional after going 3-2. The Vols lost 8-4 to West Virginia in the opening game, then ripped off three straight wins. They beat Charleston Southern 8-4 and Georgia Southern 6-1 before a 10-4 win in a rematch with West Virginia. The season ended with a 12-5 loss to host Clemson.

The stay in 1997 wasn’t nearly as along. It started with a 5-2 win over Ohio, but ended with back-to-back losses to host Oklahoma State (6-1) and then UCLA (5-3).