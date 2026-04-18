Everything Josh Elander said on a series opening loss to Ole Miss on Friday

Solo home runs derailed Tennessee and starter Landon Mack early on as Ole Miss controlled Friday’s series opener with the 7-4 final from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The No. 25 Rebels (28-11, 9-7 SEC) tallied three home runs on Tennessee (25-13, 7-9 SEC) starter Landon Mack, including back-to-back homers in the third inning from Tristan Bissetta and Judd Utermark.

Reese Chapman homered in the first inning for the Vols and Henry Ford singled in a run in the fifth inning. Jay Abernathy tallied two hits and homered in the seventh.

Mack (L, 3-3) took the loss after six runs scored off seven hits with four free passes for the righty. Hunter Elliot (W, 4-1) earned the win while logging six innings of two-run baseball.

The following is video and written transcript from the Josh Elander postgame press conference on Friday after the series opener with Ole Miss.

Up Next: Tennessee and Ole Miss will play Game 2 of the series on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+. The game will serve as the second ‘Checkered Lindsey Nelson Stadium’ game in program history.

On what went sideways for Landon Mack…

“I just thought some of the big fellas didn’t miss some pitches. Those balls were both really touched. The one that was hit to right center, and I think it was Mr. Utermark after the fact. And had them kind of in between early but they landed on a few right there. Again, competing over the white, we’ll take it. But they were able to scatter some hits around it. You have some free passes here and there that we don’t need to give up. And just credit to Mississippi’s hitters because they landed on those pretty good.”

On what Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott did well…

“Just being a crafty vet. I mean, he was throwing some change ups. His slider-cutter was kind of blending tonight. Sometimes it had 11 inches horizontal, sometimes eight. Three almost backing up a little bit. But that’s a guy that knows how to pitch in this league. There’s a reason he throws on Friday night for that club, and we had two chances to get him. We punch out one time and hit into a double play the other. And I’ve always told the offense, these guys know on Friday night, you usually have one chance to get that guy, and if you don’t get him, you’re going to be in trouble (and) playing from behind the whole time. But credit to him. He did a good job of getting all the way through six, but then good job by our crew to kind of punch back and get (Walker) Hooks in the game. It’s a guy they have a lot of confidence in, and they’re going to have to bring him back at some point. So that was the one positive down there late.”

On young bullpen arms throwing well…

“It was really good. I mean, I’ve continued to challenge those guys. We want to be able to kind of mix and match and have some options there. I thought Abraham did a really good job against the middle of the meat of the order. And then Chandler Day, just to see him pitch with emotion. And it was really cool. I mean, those three come in and punch out three guys. It was really, really good with the different look that he brings. And then Will Haas, I was really excited about. 93 (mph) and really running that heater. Completely different look from Chandler Day. So he’s a guy that I said on the radio a minute ago— we didn’t ever know if he was going to show up as well as he was thrown down the stretch (of his high school career). Gets hurt and ends up making it to campus, but he seems to continue to get better and better as he gets further away from being cleared. And that is definitely a big positive from the end of tonight, is having those two lefties, how they threw the ball.”

On Tennessee sophomore Jay Abernathy going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored…

“Just playing baseball, and then we talked to him, he’s got to keep that ball in front. He knows that. Makes a good play on the backhand early in the game, but does a good job of beating a cutter to the spot and driving it out of the yard. He’s just an easy guy to bet on. Good makeup, and it’s nice to see him having some success, because stuck with him for a while, because we expect him to be able to have success in this league, and I know he believes that, too. So we need him to continue to string some things together because if he can play good defense, keep it in front on the dirt, and then in the outfield, he’s dynamic out there in centerfield, too.”

On where Tennessee third baseman Henry Ford is physically after dealing with an illness for several weeks, if he’s still hampered by it…

“I think so. It was a grind. His toughness was really cool to see, how he grinded through that. A lot of guys would have taken some time off, and he continues to work incredibly hard on defense. He’s come a long way, really, with Coach (Ross) Kivett and what those two have done together, but it seems like right now, a little bit of being in between (at the plate). There’s some sliders, he’s running out of bat, but again, he’s a guy that we expect — we’re going to leave him right there and let him do his deal, and he can change the game in one swing. And hey, two for four tonight. Would like to have maybe a little bit better at-bat late, but he’s a guy that, he’s a winner, and I’m glad he’s a Tennessee Vol.

If he anticipates using injured Tennessee catcher Stone Lawless (facial fractures) either of the next two days…

“We’ll see. You know, the last box I wanted to get checked tonight was to actually catch live pitching. We were able to get him some live ABs yesterday. He got completely cleared by the doctors. Arm feels good, body feels good, so I’ll talk with the staff, and we’ll look at some matchup stuff for tomorrow. But yeah, he’s a guy that just the way he receives the baseball, whether it be framing runs above average or whatnot, he makes an impact on the game just by how he catches the baseball. So we’ll look at that, but we just want to make sure we put him in a good spot to have success. And anytime you have any kind of orbital deal or whatnot, I just want to be careful with it.”