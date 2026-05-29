What's next for Tennessee baseball in the NCAA Tournament Chapel Hill Regional

Tennessee baseball will face the loser of Friday’s game between North Carolina and VCU on Saturday in the Chapel Hill Regional. The Vols opened the NCAA Tournament with a 7-3 loss to East Carolina in 14 innings on Friday at North Carolina’s Boshamer Stadium.

Saturday’s game will be a Noon Eastern Time start. North Carolina and VCU are scheduled to play Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+.

Tennessee (38-21) is the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional and East Carolina (37-22-1) is the No. 3 seed. North Carolina (45-11-1) is the No. 1 seed and host while VCU (37-23) is the No. 4 seed.

Chapel Hill Regional Schedule

All games will be played at Boshamer Stadium in a double-elimination bracket

Friday, May 29

Game 1: No. 3 East Carolina 7, No. 2 Tennessee 3 (14 innings)

No. 3 East Carolina 7, No. 2 Tennessee 3 (14 innings) Game 2: No. 1 UNC vs No. 4 VCU, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, May 30

Game 3: Tennessee vs. UNC-VCU loser, Noon ET (elimination game)

Tennessee vs. UNC-VCU loser, Noon ET (elimination game) Game 4: East Carolina vs. UNC-VCU winner, 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 31

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD (elimination game)

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD (elimination game) Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7: Regional championship game (if necessary), TBD

Tennessee baseball history on the road in NCAA Tournament regionals

Tennessee has gone on the road five times in the regional format — either six-team or four-team regionals — going back to 1993. The Vols have advanced out of a road regional just once, doing so at Clemson three years ago.

Tennessee won the Clemson Regional in 2023 with an 8-1 win over Charlotte in the opener, a 6-5 win in a 14-inning thriller over Clemson then a 9-2 win in its second meeting with Charlotte.

The Vols lost to Liberty to open the Chapel Hill Regional at North Carolina in 2019, stayed alive with a 10-3 win over UNC Wilmington and a 6-5 win in a 10-inning rematch with Liberty, then saw the season end in a 5-2 loss to North Carolina.

Tennessee went to UNC Wilmington in 2004 and split losses to Wilmington around a win over Stony Brook to end the 2004 season at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C.

In 1996 Tennessee was the runner-up in the Clemson Regional after going 3-2. The stay in 1997 wasn’t nearly as along. It started with a 5-2 win over Ohio, but ended with back-to-back losses to host Oklahoma State (6-1) and then UCLA (5-3).