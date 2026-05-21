Everything Josh Elander said on 8-4 loss to Arkansas in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander spoke to the media following Wednesday’s 8-4 loss to Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament from the Hoover Met.

The following is video and a written transcript of the postgame press conference from 10-seed Tennessee’s battle with 7-seed Arkansas.

Up Next: Tennessee awaits its NCAA Tournament appointment as the NCAA Selection Committee with release the 64-team bracket on Monday, May 25.

JOSH ELANDER: Not the result we were looking for today. But congrats to Arkansas. They really landed on some balls today. Those were hit a long way.

I thought our guys did a good job staying in the fight. We’ll go home, rest up, get ready for our next task.

Q. How would you assess Evan’s (Blanco) starts and kind of the struggles he went through with the long ball?

JOSH ELANDER: Yeah, I think just the breaking stuff was not as sharp as usual tonight. I just love that he got out there and competed. Again, obviously not his best stuff.

And credit to Arkansas, they had a good approach. They were sitting on pitches, and they landed on them. And some of those were hit a long way.

But, again, he’s a guy we have a ton of confidence in down the stretch. And he’s a guy that sometimes he’d say, hey, I can’t throw it today or whatnot. But him getting the ball today will give Tegan a chance to get a little bit more of a breather after those guys have been really grinding down the stretch. So him being a really good teammate there. That off the street will be crisper next time he gets out and we’ll get a little bit more rest and get back to work.

Q. You guys have gone down early in a decent number of times in recent games. Even though you’ve been able to fight back in some of those, how hard is it playing from behind?

JOSH ELANDER: That’s a great question. I mean in a perfect world, there’s a lot of different ways to win the game. Again, I think at this point in the year, we’ve been through the mud and had some — we’ve won a lot of different ways and lost some different ways.

I want our guys to buy in that there’s nine innings. So if you’re up by five in the fourth inning, you can’t get giddy. If you’re down by five there’s plenty of game left.

I thought there was a little bit of a lull in the middle of the game today which that was my challenge for the guys going into next week. It can swing back and forth both ways. But you’ve got to stay in it. And I think we can do a little bit better job of that going into next week.

Q. It’s the third straight start that Evan’s given up three runs or more in the first. What do you make of that?

JOSH ELANDER: I think today, I mean, each one is mutually exclusive. I mean the ball’s flying in Oklahoma City. He’s attacking the strike zone. And today again they landed on some pitches.

This is just his off speed stuff is not as clear as breaking ball. And, again, he’s kind of grinding through for us right there. So him and Reyn will make those adjustments, we’ll get him right back out there.

But one walk, again, three strikeouts is probably the one that’s a little bit lower. He’s a guy that can punch some guys out. If he’s throwing the ball over the plate and our guys are playing defense we’ll role with Blanco any day.

Q. Where do you feel like the team’s at headed to next week? I mean, obviously you want to be playing your best this time of year. Do you feel like that’s the case?

JOSH ELANDER: Well, I think we’ve been challenged all year. I mean we had a it’s a young team that now has some reps, so that’s where at the end of the year our guys need to — one of my favorite parts about this time of year is now you’re just competing for more time together as a group. You’re only guaranteed a few more games or whatever it may be, so there shouldn’t be any more motivation needed.

But I think going through the challenges and having some scars and having some successes, it gives them perspective going into the postseason. And we play in the SEC and it’s a bear, so it will get you ready for the postseason.

But I think offensively the guys have really been swinging it well. It’s been good to get Jay and those guys some versatility, moving them around and getting them some different spots.

We’ll give us some options lineup-wise once we see what the match-ups look like. And then pitching wise it was good to get Appy that box checks, and Haas has really throwing the ball well. And we got Tegan some rest. That’s a small victory there. So those guys are fresh ready to go next week.

Q. Similar question, how do you feel those two days here can help you all going forward and what’s to come?

JOSH ELANDER: Well, I think just the environment, I mean I know tonight we’re getting closer to the nightcap. It’s a great stadium and it’s a different space, whether you’re playing on the road or even just playing — we play on turf at home. And getting to play on a natural surface and dealing with the ABS and all the media stuff, now with college baseball as it continues to become bigger and bigger across the country there’s more eyes on it. And I think that will help guys as we get to the postseason because for some of these guys it will be their first time doing it here in a Tennessee uniform or it’s some freshmen that will be doing it.

Q. Five games the last six days, no games coming up within the next couple days. Obviously get some rest. What’s the team going to be doing between now and Monday and then, of course, knowing where you go?

JOSH ELANDER: Sure, we’ll keep it moving. We definitely are going to get some rest, make sure they need to hydrate, reset. We’ll get them back to Knoxville as soon as we can. And then that’s the beauty of having Keegan Knoll on our staff. I mean, a former Major League strength coach that’s got a ton of experience of how do you navigate the hot part of the summer with also you still have baseball to play, and what do they need to be as fresh as possible for next week.

But that will be one of the main focuses right there, and then just keep it moving as far as ground balls and swings. We’ll do some live ABs and some other things. We’ve had a couple of years where we’ve done it like this.

So we’ll kind of look back and see how we’ve done that and adjust for whatever’s best for this club. But we’ll get back to Knoxville. We’ll get some boxes checked before we get going again.

Q. Having Garrett last night in center field and now behind the dish, what’s it like just having his availability presence and just evaluating your depth at the catcher position and also with Clark managing yesterday and fixating from the bullpen outside of the starting rotation?

JOSH ELANDER: We’re very blessed with those guys, not only all incredibly talented and capable of being number one catchers in the league, but they’re great kids, too. They work hard. They bring incredible leadership qualities and they’re great teammates. We’ve been very, very lucky with that group. And the thing that I think is cool there’s never really any fighting.

They’re all rooting for each other, and we’re able to get Stone and Garrett back there tonight. Stone does a good job coming off the bench.

Garrett’s a unique player, and he made himself some money in the draft this weekend just with what he did, swinging the bat and leaving the yard.

I mean, he threw that ball to second today. I didn’t get a watch on it, but I knew it was pretty good, that throw to second.

He’s capable of playing both positions in the middle of the field at a high level, and he’s just had so many winning qualities, and a lot of our catchers do. He’s been good for us down the stretch.

Q. Obligatory update question on Landon Mack and Reese (Chapman). Any difference with Reese today and, of course, Landon as well?

JOSH ELANDER: I’ll talk to Landon as soon as we’re done here today. No update there. Hopefully we’ll have something. Today’s Wednesday, hopefully early next week we’ll have a pretty good feel.

But him and I have been — not today — but we’ll be in contact. And then Reese it seems to be, we’re hoping to have him back sooner rather than later. We’ll see how that one plays out but I’ll get with those two guys tonight.