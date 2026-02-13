LOOK: Tennessee baseball unveils Opening Day starting lineup vs. Nicholls

Tennessee baseball has announced the starting lineup for Friday’s Opening Day matchup with Nicholls from the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Transfers Henry Ford (third base) and Blaine Brown (designated hitter) hit first and second while first baseman Levi Clark follows behind in third. Right fielder Reese Chapman will be in the cleanup slot with catcher Stone Lawless batting fifth. Shortstop Manny Marin, centerfielder Jay Abernathy, second baseman Ariel Antigua and left fielder Chris Newstrom round out the Opening Day lineup for the Vols.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tegan Kuhns will make the Opening Day start for the Volunteers.

Tennessee Baseball Starting Lineup vs. Nicholls (Feb. 13)

Series Notes: Tennessee vs. Nicholls

Friday kicks off a three game weekend series with games two and three following Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The entire weekend series will be streamed on the SEC Network+ with play-by-play broadcasters Andy Brock (Friday) and Zack Nelson (Saturday & Sunday). Vol For Life Cody Hawn will provide the color for each game.

Fans can also listen to the Voice of Tennessee Baseball John Wilkerson and Vince Ferrara call the action via a free audio stream on UTSports.com, the Tennessee Athletics App and the Varsity App.

Here’s the weekend starters:

Game 1 (Friday – 4:30 pm): RHP Tegan Kuhns vs. RHP Nuno Parache

Game 2 (Saturday – 1 pm): RHP Landon Mack vs. LHP Austin Vargas

Game 3 (Sunday – 1 pm): LHP Evan Blanco vs. RHP Haden Luke

Nicholls is fresh off a 17-32 season where it went 10-20 in conference play. Nuno Parache (4-1, 3.81 ERA in 2025) and Austin Varges (Texas A&M transfer) lead the rotation while six players return to the starting lineup in the field. Carter Jenkins led the squad last season with a .326 batting average.