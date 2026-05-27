Tony Vitello: Tennessee baseball 'capable' of winning road regional at North Carolina

Tony Vitello knows it can happen because he was there the last time it happened, the last time Tennessee baseball went on the road and won an NCAA Tournament regional.

It was 2023 and the Vols upset host Clemson and beat Charlotte twice to advance to the Super Regional round, on another run to the College World Series in Omaha.

Now Tennessee is going back on the road for the Chapel Hill Regional on Friday, looking to repeat what the program did three years ago.

“Obviously they’re capable because, you know, I think a lot of their coaching staff, and it’s a talented roster,” Vitello, the first-year San Francisco Giants manager, said Tuesday when asked about the playoff draw for the Vols.

“Just cause you’re hosting doesn’t mean you’re gonna win… Obviously (Tennessee) is capable because of their coaching staff and it’s a talented roster.”



Asked Tony Vitello how he feels about @Vol_Baseball’s chances in the Chapel Hill regional this weekend. pic.twitter.com/YnWISki8lr — Jack Loder (@JackLoder_) May 26, 2026

Tennessee (38-20), the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional, faces No. 3 East Carolina (36-22-1) on Friday (Noon Eastern Time, ESPNU). No. 1 North Carolina (45-11-1) faces No. 4 VCU (37-23) in the second game.

Vitello took the Vols back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 14 years back in 2019, when Tennessee was last sent to the Chapel Hill Regional.

Now the program is on a record run of seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2024 national championship and three trips to to the College World Series.

He was hired away by the Giants back in October, with Tennessee athletic director Danny White promoting associate head coach Josh Elander to replace Vitello.

Vitello said on Tuesday that he and pitching coach Frank Anderson, who held the same position at Tennessee alongside Vitello, were discussing Tennessee and the college baseball postseason earlier in the day.

‘The storm or the waves will get even rockier in playoff time’

The postseason mentality is one that he’s hoping to put in place with his first Major League Baseball team.

“Anything can happen,” Vitello said of postseason baseball, “and I know that was Buster (Posey’s) team’s philosophies when they were here (was) just let us in the playoffs and see what happens, because anything can happen. And you can wreak a little havoc as long as you got some self-belief.

“And then kind of like we were talking about what we want to practice here is the storm or the waves will get even rockier in playoff time. So the teams that can kind of manage that a little bit better or keep their composure in those situations are going to do a lot better.”

Tennessee, back in 2019, was eliminated by host North Carolina. The Vols lost their opener against Liberty, then bounced back by beating UNC Wilmington and winning the rematch with Liberty.

Vitello’s teams hosted regional play in four of the last five seasons, going 15-1 in 16 games. Still, he knows road wins aren’t impossible this time of year.

“I’ve broken down those numbers a ton,” he said. “Just because you’re hosting doesn’t mean you’re going to win, and the numbers, the most recent years, there’s been more and more bracket busters in college baseball, kind of like we’re used to in March Madness.”