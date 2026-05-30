How to watch Tennessee baseball vs. VCU in Chapel Hill Regional elimination game

Tennessee baseball’s season is on the line against VCU on Saturday afternoon in an elimination game in the Chapel Hill Regional. First pitch is scheduled for Noon Eastern Time on ESPN at North Carolina’s Boshamer Stadium.

The Vols opened the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon with a 7-3 loss to East Carolina in 14 innings. North Carolina then beat VCU 8-0 in Friday’s second game in Chapel Hill.

Tennessee (38-21) is the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional and VCU (37-24) is the No. 4 seed. East Carolina (37-22-1) is the No. 3 seed and North Carolina (46-11-1) is the No. 1 seed and host.

Should the Vols stay alive in the double-elimination format with a win over VCU, they would face the North Carolina-East Carolina loser in Sunday’s first game, then would have to play a second game on Sunday should they win the early game.

Chapel Hill Regional Schedule

All games will be played at Boshamer Stadium in a double-elimination bracket.

Friday

Game 1: No. 3 East Carolina 7, No. 2 Tennessee 3 (14 innings)

No. 3 East Carolina 7, No. 2 Tennessee 3 (14 innings) Game 2: No. 1 UNC 8, No. 4 VCU 0

Saturday

Game 3: Tennessee vs. VCU, Noon ET, ESPN

Tennessee vs. VCU, Noon ET, ESPN Game 4: East Carolina vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Sunday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD (elimination game)

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD (elimination game) Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7: Regional championship game (if necessary), TBD

How VCU baseball got here

VCU was sent to the losers bracket after getting just two hits in the 8-0 loss to North Carolina on Friday. Tar Heels starter Ryan Lynch pitched seven shutout innings, striking out five and walking four while giving up just the two hits over 26 batter faced.

VCU finished second in the Atlantic 10 regular-season standings, then won the conference tournament by winning five of six games in a five-day stretch. VCU opened with wins over Davidson and Richmond, then lost to Rhode Island.

The Rams stayed alive with a win over Saint Joseph’s, the No. 1 seed and regular-season champions, then beat Rhode Island twice, 18-16 on Saturday and 9-1 on Sunday.

Tennessee has faced VCU just once in baseball, with the Vols winning in 10-6 in February 2001 in Charleston, S.C. Another game in Myrtle Beach in February 2006 was cancelled.

Tennessee baseball playing in Chapel Hill Regional for second time

Tony Vitello took Tennessee to the Chapel Hill Regional in his second season with the Vols in 2019. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament in 14 years and the start of what is now seven straight appearances.

The last trip to North Carolina started the same way, with Tennessee as the No. 2 seed and losing its opening game. In 2019 it was a 6-1 loss to No. 3 Liberty.

The Vols stayed alive in the losers bracket with a 10-3 win over UNC Wilmington the next day, then beat Liberty 6-5 in a 10-inning rematch the following day. The season ended in a 5-2 loss to North Carolina in Sunday’s second game.