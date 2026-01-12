Tennessee Basketball drops out of Coaches Poll, stays in AP Top 25 after loss at Florida

Tennessee Basketball dropped out of the new Coaches Poll on Monday afternoon, going from No. 22 to unranked after the 91-67 loss at Florida on Saturday, but stayed in the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 24, dropping three spots.

The Vols received 45 votes in the Coaches Poll, the most among unranked teams.

Tennessee (11-5, 1-2 SEC) beat Texas 85-71 at Food City Center on Tuesday, before the loss at Florida. The Vols host Texas A&M (13-3, 3-0) on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network.

The Vols last week dropped to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll after the 86-75 loss at Arkansas.

Tennessee was ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the preseason Coaches Poll. The Vols dropped to No. 20 in the Week 2 and Week 3 AP Top 25 polls, then moved up to No. 17 and No. 13, before the drop back down to No. 20.

The Coaches Poll moved Tennessee down to No. 18 in the Week 2 update, then up to No. 17, No. 16 and No. 13 before the fall to No. 20, then No. 23.

Tennessee stayed at No. 20 two weeks ago in Coaches Poll after moving up three spots the previous week. The Vols were No. 19 in the AP Top 25 three weeks ago.

Tennessee ranked for 90 straight weeks in AP Top 25

Tennessee has been ranked for 90 straight weeks in the AP Top 25, dating back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season. It’s the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of 116 straight weeks.

Tennessee has been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols have been ranked in the top-five 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest ranking during the streak was No. 24 in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had his Tennessee Basketball team ranked in the top 25 144 times, dating back to 2017-18.

Vols ranked No. 16 in KenPom, No. 26 in NET

Tennessee dropped three spots to No. 19 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss at Florida. The Vols are No. 13 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.8) and No. 46 in adjusted offensive efficiency (119.3).

The NET has Tennessee at No. 27 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36. They started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Tennessee is 2-5 in Quad 1 games, 1-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4.