What went right in Tennessee basketball's previous wins at Rupp Arena

Looking back at what went right in Tennessee basketball’s previous wins over Kentucky at Rupp Arena under head coach Rick Barnes:

Feb. 3, 2024 | No. 5 Tennessee 103, No. 10 Kentucky 92: The Vols got 26 points and 13 assists from Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James scored another 26 as the two combined to go 7-for-15 from the 3-point line. Dalton Knecht scored another 16 and Santiago Vescovi had 11 while Tennessee scored 57 points in the second half. The 103 points tied for second most in program history versus Kentucky and was the most ever scored against the Cats in Lexington.

Feb. 6, 2021 | No. 11 Tennessee 82, Kentucky 71: Kentucky’s season had long been off the rails as the Wildcats entered the early February game against Tennessee with a 5-11 record, including just four wins in their first nine SEC games. The Vols were ranked 11th nationally but struggling in their own right, coming off a stunning 52-50 loss at Ole Miss four days earlier. For a while, it looked like Kentucky was waking up. The Cats led by eight at halftime and were up 10 with 12 minutes left. But that’s when Tennessee’s five-star freshmen guards started to look like five stars. Keon Johnson scored 27 points and Jaden Springer had 23 of his own as the two rookies combined to go 18-for-33 from the field and 13-for-15 at the free-throw line, dominating the game down the stretch. Kentucky led 64-62 with 7:22 left, before Tennessee went on a 12-2 run to take control and run away with a second straight win at Rupp.

March 3, 2020 | Tennessee 81, No. 6 Kentucky 73: Tennessee trailed by 17 points after two Nick Richards free throws with 17:30 left, with the sixth-ranked Wildcats seemingly able to coast to a ninth straight win. Then the Vols went to work. The deficit was 10 after a Josiah-Jordan James dunk with 14:20 left. It was down to five after a pair of John Fulkerson free throws with 9:23 left. The lead was gone with 6:49 to go, when James hit a go-ahead three to put the Vols up 61-60, capping an improbable 27-9 run to turn the game around. Fulkerson finished with a career-high 27 points, going 10-for-15 from the field and 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. James scored 16 points, Yves Pons finished with 15 and Jordan Bowden had 11. The win continued the streak of at least one win over Kentucky in each of the first five seasons of the Barnes era at Tennessee.

Feb. 6, 2018 | No. 15 Tennessee 61, Kentucky 59: Trailing 59-58 with 26 seconds left, Lamonte Turner let it fly from the top of the key, finding the bottom of the net to give Tennessee the late lead and stun the crowd of 23,332 at Rupp Arena. On the other end, after Kentucky coach John Calipari opted to let his team play and not call a timeout, Tennessee center Kyle Alexander poked the ball loose. Jordan Bowden came up with the steal, then threw an outlet pass to a streaking Admiral Schofield, who dunked on the other end for a three-point lead with four seconds left.