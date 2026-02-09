ESPN has Tennessee basketball as one of six 'locks' to make NCAA Tournament

Tennessee basketball is one of six SEC teams that ESPN currently has as a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. The Vols on Monday were listed alongside Florida, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arkansas and Kentucky as March Madness locks by ESPN’s Neil Paine.

ESPN currently has 28 teams in the “locks” category, which it defines as “teams that would need a significant change in momentum to miss the cut (which some inevitably still will).”

There are 12 teams in the “Should be in” category — “Teams tracking safely above the cutline, if not immune to trouble. Most likely, these teams should hear their names called March 15, though their fates are not yet assured” — then 20 teams with “work to do,” followed by all the “long shots.”

In the SEC, Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M were listed in as “should be in” teams while Texas and Missouri were in the “work to do” section. LSU was listed as a long shot.

Up Next: Tennessee at Mississippi State, Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET

Tennessee (16-7, 6-4 SEC) was a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the latest ESPN Bracketology update on Friday.

The Vols split games last week, beating Ole Miss 84-66 at Food City Center on Tuesday before a 74-71 loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Saturday. This week they go to Mississippi State on Wednesday (9 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN2) and host LSU on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament bracket on Friday had Tennessee as the No. 5 in the East Region (Washington DC), facing No. 12 Tulsa in the first round in Philadelphia, opposite of No. 4 Michigan State and No. 13 Troy. On Saturday night, after the loss at Kentucky, the Vols were listed as the third of the four No. 5 seeds.

Lunardi currently has 10 SEC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Auburn, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 10 Georgia and No. 11 Texas.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 in the NCAA Tournament during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Vols team were upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Barnes has led Tennessee to back-to-back Elite Eights as No. 2 seeds. UT was a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023, after losing as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan. The Vols also lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.