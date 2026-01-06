Tennessee lists Felix Okpara, JP Estrella on SEC Availability Report for Texas game

Tennessee Basketball listed both forwards Felix Okpara and JP Estrella as probable on Monday night’s SEC Availability Report ahead of the SEC home opener against Texas Tuesday night at Food City Center.

Okpara, who was also listed as probable before the Arkansas game, is probable with a hip pointer and Estrella is probable with an illness.

Texas did not list any players on the availability report.

Okpara played 32 minutes in Tennessee’s 86-75 loss at Arkansas despite not practicing Thursday and Friday last week. Estrella was a limited participant in Monday morning’s practice.

Up Next: No. 21 Tennessee vs. Texas, Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET

Tennessee (10-4, 0-1 SEC) hosts Texas (9-5, 0-1) Tuesday in a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2 at Food City Center. The Longhorns are coming off a 101-98 overtime loss to Mississippi State on Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin.

The availability report will be updated on Tuesday. Okpara was removed from the pregame availability report on Saturday.

The Vols go to Florida on Saturday then host Texas A&M and Kentucky next week, before going to No. 13 Alabama on February 24 and to No. 18 Georgia on February 27.

Okpara scored three points on 1-for-3 shooting at Arkansas while adding seven rebounds and a pair of blocks. Estrella had nine points and four rebounds in 11 minutes.

“Of our four post guys,” Barnes said during his postgame press conference, “Felix, who hadn’t practiced for the last two days, a little bit of a hip pointer, I thought played was more prepared than the other three guys.”

Estrella played only five minutes in the second half on Saturday and didn’t return to the game after checking out with 7:26 left. He scored seven of his nine points in the final 3:30 of the first half.

Rick Barnes looking for more ‘consistency’ from JP Estrella

Barnes said Monday morning before Tennessee’s practice that what’s holding Estrella is what he’s not doing when he’s not scoring.

“Consistency and being locked into the things that players have to do,” he said, “(and) the things they don’t want to do. They have to do the things like run the court every time. They’ve got to go to the glass. If we call a coverage, they got to be in the coverage.

“Just the things that that you all probably never see, that nobody sees. Those are the things you have to do all the time, and not think that somebody else is going do that for you.

“It’s pretty much what happened Saturday,” Barnes added. “We had too many guys that just didn’t do their jobs in the way they need to do it.”