How Ja'Kobi Gillespie set a new Tennessee record with 8 steals vs. Oklahoma

Ja’Kobi Gillespie credited it more to risk than skill. What he did Wednesday in his 25th career game at Tennessee — something Zakai Zeigler never did in four star-studded seasons with the Vols — came down to taking chances.

“I was really gambling a lot tonight,” Gillespie said. “My teammates had my back.”

The bets paid off with Gillespie recording eight steals to set a new Tennessee single-game record in the 89-66 win over Oklahoma at Food City Center. He added 16 points with eight assists and just one turnover in 37 minutes.

Oklahoma turnovers were ‘the biggest storyline’ vs. Tennessee

The Vols (19-7, 9-4 SEC) scored 31 points off 15 Oklahoma turnovers, with 10 of the 15 coming on steals.

“Probably the biggest storyline,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said during his postgame press conference, “31 points off turnovers. I thought they do an excellent job of just coming and grabbing the ball if you over dribble, and we over dribbled.

“We went too deep without making a single pass, and they make you pay.”

Gillepsie’s previous high in steals was six in the double-overtime win over Texas A&M on January 13, when he had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds in a season-high 48 minutes.

The previous Tennessee record was seven, held by six players. Kennedy Chandler was the most recent to do so, with seven steals against Presbyterian in November 2021. Zeigler, Tennessee’s career steals leader with 251, never had more than six in a game.

“I think it shows what we’ve been trying to tell him: he’s a complete player, if he wants to be,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said of Gillespie. “Handling the ball, knowing when to shoot the ball, knowing when to get his teammates (involved), knowing what teammates to get involved at what time, all that.”

‘I think he’s seeing the game the way that he needs to see it’

Gillespie had three steals in the first 10 minutes, 14 seconds against Oklahoma, then added a fourth later in the first half. He had his fifth at the 17:05 mark in the second half, another at 11:17 and then two in a span of 20 seconds, with 4:28 and 4:08 left.

What he said he looks for in the moment is opposing players that aren’t looking at him.

“If they’re looking straight at the rim not worrying about who is in the gap,” Gillespie said, “just going and getting it instead of staying on my own man, helping my teammates.”

And instead of speeding up, Gillespie is slowing down. Barnes said much like Nate Ament, the game seems to be slowing down for Tennessee’s senior point guard in recent weeks.

“I think he’s seeing the game the way that he needs to see it,” Barnes said. “And defensively, he does have great instincts. He’s quick. You guys see it. If he’s that quick on offense, he should be that quick on defense. And he’s getting himself in the right position, which is obviously important.”