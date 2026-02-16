Rick Barnes explains the next step for Tennessee's J.P. Estrella

The one thing LSU coach Matt McMahon saw from J.P. Estrella on film didn’t show up when the Tigers matched up with Tennessee basketball Saturday at Food City Center.

“Not a criticism,” McMahon said during his press conference after the game, “I was watching film, I don’t want to say struggled, but just didn’t seem like he had not finished great around the basket in some of the games I’ve watched recently.

“And I thought tonight he was really, really efficient there in converting around the goal.”

Estrella scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 28 minutes during Tennessee’s 73-63 win over LSU. He went 7-for-9 from the field.

J.P. Estrella ‘brings great physicality around the basket’

Since Estrella struggled to finish at the rim at Kentucky, where he went a season-worst 4-for-13 from the field in the 74-71 loss, he’s 10-for-14 over his last two games, scoring 28 points to go with 16 rebounds.

He had 11 points and eight rebounds in the loss at Kentucky, despite the nine missed shots.

“(It’s) just the size and physicality,” McMahon said.

And it’s knowing his role.

“I think it’s why Tennessee’s really good,” McMahon said. “Everybody on the team knows their role and try to star in that role. (He) brings great physicality around the basket. And he anticipates when (Ja’Kobi) Gillespie or (Nate) Ament are about to shoot it and he does his work early to get to the offensive glass.”

Estrella is second on the team in offensive rebounding, with 61, behind Jaylen Carey’s 71. He’s fourth in total rebounding (119) and average rebounds (5.2).

Rick Barnes was asked Saturday after the LSU game if Estrella is playing with the physicality that the Vols have been looking for more of.

“He’s doing more of that,” Barnes said.

Estrella’s usage shows he’s doing more of what the coaching staff wants.

He’s up to 17.3 minutes per game this season, after averaging 26.8 over Tennessee’s last seven games. He played a season-high 35 minuets against Ole Miss on February 3 and 31 in the overtime win at Georgia on January 28. He played 17 of his 28 minutes in the second half against LSU.

But there’s still another level the head coach wants him to reach.

“He’s got to be better defensively,” Barnes said. “I think he’s really settled in offensively, but he’s still defensively, (LSU) went at him a couple times. And he’s got to stay in front and make people play over the top of him or through him. He’s giving up too many angles.”