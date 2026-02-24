J.P. Estrella's status updated for Tennessee-Missouri on SEC Availability Report

J.P. Estrella on Monday was listed as questionable on the SEC Availability Report for Tennessee basketball’s game at Missouri on Tuesday. The redshirt sophomore power forward has missed the last two games while dealing with soreness in his left foot,

He was listed as questionable on the availability report on Friday, before the 69-65 win at Vanderbilt, and was updated to a game-time decision on Saturday, before being ruled out.

Tennessee (20-7, 9-4 SEC) and Missouri (18-9, 8-6) are scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start on Tuesday. The pregame availability report will be updated approximately two hours before tipoff.

“I know he’s doing everything in his power to get back as fast as he can,” Tennessee assistant coach Amorrow Morgan said of Estrella before practice on Monday. “I know he’s getting treatment right now two or three times a day. Like, he wants to be back. And we know that.”

J.P. Estrella this season: 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 61.6% FG

Estrella is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6% from the field in 17.3 minutes per game this season, making seven starts in his 23 appearances. He had 16 points and had nine rebounds in 28 minutes during Tennessee’s 73-63 win over LSU on February 14, including 18 minutes in the second half.

“We need the Moose,” Morgan said. “That’s what we call him. He has such strong legs. We need him back. He’s such a dominant force on the offensive glass, and he adds another layer of depth and just another layer of skill.

“But I know he’s doing everything he can, so hopefully he’ll be back. If not, he’s just going to keep working until that time comes.”

Estrella had played 17 or more minutes in seven straight games, including a career-high 35 against Ole Miss on February 3 and 31 at Georgia on January 28.

He had previously missed two games due to injury this season: November 20 vs. Tennessee State and December 2 at Syracuse. He suffered a bone bruise in a win over Rice on November 17 and a week later turned his ankle in a loss against Kansas in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

‘I don’t think there’s any question it is a concern for him’

Rick Barnes said before practice on Friday that Estrella is still considered day to day. He was active during practice both Friday and Monday.

“I don’t think there’s any question it is a concern for him,” Barnes said. “Feet problems are hard to get right. … It’s just some soreness set in and we just have to get it quieting down.”

In November 2024 Estrella had surgery to address a stress fracture in his left foot, ending his sophomore season after just three games.

Barnes added last week that Estrella played through soreness in the foot before telling Tennessee’s staff.

“I think it had been sore and he didn’t tell anybody because I think he wants to play so badly,” Barnes said. “… I think it was sore before he let us know it because he wants to really help this team and his teammates.

“But he can’t do that. He has had that problem with that foot. That is something that you can’t mess around with.”