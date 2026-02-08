What Rick Barnes said after Tennessee gave up 14-point lead in 74-71 loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — What Rick Barnes said during his postgame press conference after No. 25 Tennessee gave up a 14-point lead in the 74-71 loss to Kentucky Saturday at Rupp Arena:

The difference for Tennessee offensively between the first and second halves

“Well, obviously, with the way we made shots in the first half, you knew they were going to put more emphasis on the perimeter with Ja’Kobi (Gillespie) and Nate (Ament). And we were getting what we wanted in the middle ball screen, we just didn’t finish it. And at that point in time, we needed more from our post guys. But I thought both teams played really hard. Not a lot of easy baskets out there in the second half. They drove the ball really hard at us in the last couple minutes. I thought we should have been doing that more, but still we were getting the looks out of the middle ball screen, but came up empty on them.”

Tennessee players and coaches talking about playing a full 40 minutes before this game, if he felt like that was a problem in the loss

“No. I think you got to describe playing 40 minutes. I don’t think there’s any question our guys wanted to win and they played hard. And Kentucky is a really good basketball team. We had a big breakdown on the three. We over-rotated on the baseline, but that was (Kentucky) driving the ball really hard at the basket. It wasn’t because of lack of effort. We really did a really good job of defending the three, better than we did last game. But that one play — and he made a nice pass to it — we didn’t execute that last three that they got the way we needed to.

“And it’s the kind of game we expected. And our guys are really disappointed. We think that we are as good as anybody that we play on any given night. But we can’t make the mistakes we made. And yet we need some of those baskets at the rim to take the pressure off the perimeter guys. We’ve got to get some of them.”

Tennessee’s forwards missing shots around the rim, how the Vols can find some consistency there

“I wish I knew. I don’t have an answer for you right now. I wish I did. But we got to believe in them, and they got to believe in themselves. And we got to take what they give us. And that’s what they were giving us, and we just didn’t finish it.”

Tennessee’s offensive rebounds (19) not turning into second-chance points (12)

“Well, one, I thought we had some looks at it. But still, I mean, our post guys need to score some for us. We had no post game whatsoever a year ago, and we think we have one now. Felix (Okpara) — tonight, I don’t know much he played — he hadn’t practiced, really. And that’s not making an excuse, it’s just that, I don’t know, I’d have to look at it and see. I do think that the turnovers, we had a couple turnovers at the absolute worst time you could have it, that we have to fix. … Now we’ve talked about that enough, all year, but I can think of, I mean, we got to take care of the ball better, especially when the game— the game is going to continue to get more-and-more physical as the year goes on. It’s just the way it is, which is fine with me. It is. But our players, some of them have never been in this situation. They have to adjust to it, and, but we have to, I just think with the way we turned it over tonight— Kentucky, like any other team we play in the league, doesn’t need any help, and those hurt. Those turnovers hurt.”

Not playing Tennessee freshman forward DeWayne Brown down the stretch

“That was my fault. Again, that was my fault. I should have had DeWayne in there. Should have had him in there for that rebound, so I’ll take that one.”

What he’s telling his Tennessee players while they struggle to shoot from 3-point range

“Well, if we can put the first two halves of both of these games together, we’d probably win the national championship. But we haven’t, and in the first half, that happens. If it had been the other way, I wouldn’t have been real concerned about it. I wouldn’t have been with that much time left because we would have obviously made the adjustments that Mark (Pope) made and try to close that down. But, mean, it was a hard-played game. Both teams played really, really hard, and both teams are really good basketball teams.”

Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s second-half struggle

“He’s got to be better, and that’s one of the things I told him at halftime. And he plays hard and we need him to, I’ve said it all year, he’s got to learn to shoot a mid-range jump shot. And he’s got a good one. He’s got as good of one as anybody in the country, and he’s got to learn to do that when he’s open. And again, it’ll open up so much more for so many other things.”

How different Tennessee’s loss in Lexington feels compared to the one in Knoxville, if he thinks his team will respond the same way

“They’ll respond the same way. This was — I can take this (loss). The one in Knoxville, shoot, I wanted to — it took me two days to get over it, and I’ve been doing this a long time. I can normally let them go pretty quickly, but that was the way we just gift-wrapped that one. But they did what they had to do. They did exactly what they had to do to win the game. This one, this is exactly how we thought the game — even when we were up — you knew it was gonna settle in and (come) down to a last-minute play, we gotta get a better shot than we did there at the end. Got to put a little more pressure on the referees there than we did. But, yeah, these guys will bounce back. They’ve got too much pride. They work too hard. Their work ethic is too good. We have not reached the ceiling with this team, and that’s a good thing right now that we can keep growing.”

This loss following the same script as the first one, if there’s a different lesson Tennessee can learn

“Well, again, it was different. We didn’t compete the second half in Knoxville. I mean, they out-competed us. You know, tonight I thought our guys competed for forty minutes, but the last twenty minutes at Knoxville, we did not compete. So to me, the two games are two totally different games.”

His message to this Tennessee team after the game

“Again, how fine a line it is between winning and losing and how you go back to possessions, one here, one there, along the way, and what we’ll learn from this. Again, I’m just seeing it all through my mind right now, is that some of the turnovers we turned over, we can’t turn that ball over like we did. We can’t, especially in a close game coming down the stretch. But we still have to get more from —we can’t continue to miss those shots at the rim. I mean, a couple of them — I got blocked out on a couple of them in transition — but we gotta make some layups. We gotta make some layups.”

How Kentucky guard Otega Oweh is playing right now

“He’s playing terrific, you know? I mean, they got a guy that at the end of the game, you know what they’re gonna do, and obviously, he’s one of the guys they’re going to put it in his hands, and he drives it really hard. I mean, Bishop Boswell is a good defender. That’s a really good battle going on there. He drives it with force. Really good player. Player of the Year candidate. He’s playing at that level. He’s a guy that there’s no secrets, they’re gonna try to get it to him when it counts.”