Tennessee basketball's 15 'ridiculous' turnovers were a familiar problem in loss at Missouri

Rick Barnes came into the visiting locker room at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday in Nashville with a point to make after his Tennessee basketball team beat Vanderbilt 69-65.

The Vols took care of the basketball for 40 minutes and were able to grind out a tough road win because of it.

“Another big lesson,” Barnes said, “we only had nine turnovers. They had 10.”

The lesson following No. 22 Tennessee’s 73-69 loss to Missouri was different but familiar. The Vols committed 15 turnovers and they were turned into 23 points in a game decided by four.

“I think everybody who played in the game tonight had a turnover,” Barnes said after the loss. “Seemed like it to me … I think every guard in the game had a turnover. And that’s a problem.”

The 15 turnovers, the most since January 31 against Auburn, were spread all throughout the box score.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie had three and Bishop Boswell and Nate Ament had two each. Seven came from the bench, with two more from Amari Evans and DeWayne Brown, one each for J.P. Estrella, Troy Henderson and Ethan Burg. The team was credited with one, too.

“Some of the passes that we made on those turnovers you just can’t make,” Barnes said. “(Missouri is) too well coached, too good of a team. They’re going to take advantage of it.”

Rick Barnes: ‘I know we’re better than we played’

Tennessee spent the last week and a half not letting other teams take advantage. The Vols had nine turnovers in wins over LSU and Vanderbilt. They had seven, matching a season low, in the win over Oklahoma.

But Tuesday night was the seventh game this season with 15 or more turnovers. The performance at Missouri looked more like the ones against Texas A&M (19 turnovers), Florida (18) or at Syracuse (17).

“It’s been a problem all year,” Barnes said. “It’s probably kept us from really being a contender for the (SEC) championship, regular season, is the turnovers. There was a time there I think we averaged, what 12? 14, 15? It was ridiculous, and that’s what it looked like tonight.”

Tennessee jumped out to a 14-4 lead after the first six minutes against Missouri. Then the Vols had six turnovers committed by six different players over the next 10 minutes, with Mizzou cutting the deficit down to one.

“Let them get some momentum and get some confidence,” Barnes said.

Up Next: No. 22 Tennessee vs. No. 17 Alabama, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET

Tennessee took eight more shots than Missouri in the loss and out-rebounded the Tigers 42-30, including 18-9 on the offensive rebounds leading to 20 second-chance points.

But Mizzou had just eight turnovers and the Vols scored just seven points off of them.

“We gave away 15 opportunities,” Barnes said. “Any way you want to look at it, we gave (away a) chance to score 45 points. And we get nothing.”

And now is not the time for it, with three games left on the regular-season schedule and Alabama coming to Knoxville on Saturday.

“I’m frustrated with our guys,” Barnes said, “because I know we’re better than we played.”