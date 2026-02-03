Tennessee basketball's Amaree Abram out vs. Ole Miss

Tennessee basketball senior guard Amaree Abram will miss Tuesday night’s game against Ole Miss due to flu-like symptoms. The Vols added Abram to the pregame SEC Availability Report and listed him as out alongside senior center Felix Okpara.

Tennessee (15-6, 5-3 SEC) hosts Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5) are scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2 at Food City Center. The Vols go to Kentucky on Saturday for an 8:30 p.m. ET game on ESPN at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Abram in 21 games this season is averaging 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point line in 12.0 minutes per game off the bench.

Abram, who started his career at Ole Miss before transfers to Georgia Tech and Louisiana Tech, has seen his playing time drop in recent weeks. He has played 10 minutes or less over the last seven games, including just five combined in Tennessee’s last two games.

Okpara missed the Auburn game with a left calf injury. He was dressed for practice Monday afternoon but did not participate, wearing a wrap on the left calf for parts of practice while also working on a stationary bike with Tennessee staffers.

Head coach Rick Barnes said Saturday night that Okpara “has some calf problems” after getting kicked in the leg in Tennessee’s win at Georgia last week. He added that it became an issue for Okpara Friday night.

“It was after the Georgia game,” Barnes said, “he really got kicked there or whatever. But it was a calf.”

Felix Okpara averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game

Okpara was a late addition to the SEC Availability Report before the 77-69 win over Auburn on Saturday and was ruled out during pregame.

“Fe tried everything to get ready,” Barnes said, “but he couldn’t do it.”

Okpara in 20 games this season is averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in a career-high 26.5 minutes per game.

He had six points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the 86-85 win at Georgia on Wednesday, starting and playing 35 minutes. He played 34 minutes in the win at Alabama on January 24, finishing with five points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Tennessee started DeWayne Brown, J.P. Estrella vs. Auburn

Okpara had started 64 games in a row, including all 56 games during his Tennessee career. The only game he had previously missed was due to illness during his time at Ohio State, when he was sidelined for a December game against New Orleans in 2023.

He averaged 7.1 points and 6.4 rebounds last season, his first at Tennessee. The Lagos, Nigeria, native transferred to UT after two seasons at Ohio State.

On Saturday against Auburn Tennessee started freshman forward DeWayne Brown and redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella with Okpara sidelined and relied heavily on junior forward Jaylen Carey off the bench. The trio combined for 31 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.

“It just shows how strong we are,” Carey said of the production on Monday. “What we do every day in practice, it shows in the game. Just doing it more consistently is a big emphasis.”