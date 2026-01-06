Tennessee freshman Amari Evans showing he 'knows how to play the game'

Bryan Lentz wasn’t making a prediction at the time, but the Tennessee Basketball assistant coach did end up calling his shot. On behalf of himself and the rest of the coaching staff.

Amari Evans was making a move and Rick Barnes was taking notice. And Lentz had to give the freshman guard his credit.

“I would arguably say, personally, and then our staff over the last month and a half,” Lentz said, “(Evans is) probably improved as much as anybody. I would say that in a sense that he’s starting to figure out what Coach wants from him and what our team needs from him.”

The next day, Evans scored 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting in a 105-54 win over South Carolina State at Food City Center.

He stayed hot at Arkansas on Saturday, scoring 16 points while going 7-for-7 from the floor in the 86-75 loss at Bud Walton Arena in a season-high 23 minutes.

Evans had five rebounds, two assists and a block in 13 minutes against South Carolina State, then added three rebounds, three steals and an assist in a season-high 23 minutes at Arkansas.

“Amari was terrific,” Barnes said on Saturday. “Amari is who he is. He’s going to compete. He’s played like that, it doesn’t matter who we play against, he’s done that. He’s playing because he’s earned it. He’s not afraid to compete.”

Evans didn’t play more than nine minutes in Tennessee’s first five games and didn’t play more than 12 in the next five.

Before scoring 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting in Tennessee’s last two games, Evans had just 18 total points on 7-for-19 shooting in his first 10 games.

‘Amari knows how to play the game’

He has 43 points and is 18-for-22 from the field over his last four games, with 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals, too.

“He’s really put in the work,” Tennessee guard Ethan Burg said on Monday, “and he’s trying his hardest in practice. I can tell he made huge progress. He’s staying after practice to work and he’s coming before practice to work.

“He does whatever he needs to get better. He asking questions. He always looking for a way to get better. So I think he deserves it. Definitely deserves it. He’s a hell of a player in my opinion.”

Evans, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., was a four star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, ranked No. 68 overall, No. 20 at shooting guard and No. 7 in the state of Georgia, where he played in the Overtime Elite League in Atlanta.

He’s been able to make an impact of late thanks to physicality on the defensive end and his improved rebounding.

“Offensively,” Lentz said, “he’s starting to learn spacing of where he needs to be off the ball. And he’s not doing anything that he shouldn’t do, which helps him with Coach, understanding that.”

What Evans has shown in his last two games is what Barnes, Lentz and the rest of the Tennessee coaching staff see day in and day out.

“Every day,” Lentz said. “Amari knows how to play the game.”