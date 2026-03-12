Nate Ament set to return for Tennessee in SEC Tournament vs. Auburn

Nate Ament is expected to play in Tennessee basketball’s game against Auburn on Thursday in the SEC Tournament. The Vols and Tigers are scheduled for a 3 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Volquest was told by a source that Ament is expected to play, but will be limited minutes-wise and his exact role is to be determined.

Ament was listed as questionable on the initial SEC Availability Report on Wednesday after missing Tennessee’s last two games with a right leg injury suffered on February 28 against Alabama.

Rocky Top Insider’s Ryan Schumpert reported on Wednesday that Ament returned to Tennessee practice and did five-on-five scrimmage work with his teammates during a workout at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.

‘Nate has made rapid progress’

Ament did basketball activities on the side during Tuesday’s practice in Knoxville, before the Vols left for the SEC Tournament.

“Nate Ament has handled this like an NBA player,” Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinksy said on Wednesday. “He has been in there three times a day (for treatment). Chad (Newman), Garrett (Medenwald), they have been working, like I said, three times a day. He’s doing everything he can do with all the resources we have. And Nate has made rapid progress.”

Polinksy was asked if Ament could be a game-time decision for Tennessee on Thursday, but he deferred to Tennessee’s medical staff.

“Nate is making progress,” he said.

Ament on Tuesday worked on the side alongside injured guards Amari Evans (ankle) and Troy Henderson (shoulder). All three went through individual drills on Tuesday before moving to a side court during five-on-five scrimmage drills.

Evans was listed as probable on the availability report and Henderson was listed as questionable.

Rick Barnes indicated on Tuesday that Ament was ramping up his basketball activity while coming back from the right leg injury.

Nate Ament has missed last two games with injury

“He’s OK,” Barnes said before Tennessee’s practice at Pratt Pavilion. “He did some things with Chad the last couple days and I think he’ll see a little bit more today. But still we’ll just see. He has been doing more with Chad, running and ‘G’, those type things. He’ll probably push a little bit more today and see how he responds from it.”

The Vols are the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament bracket and are currently projected to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ament missed his second straight game when he didn’t play against Vanderbilt on Saturday, after suffering the right-leg injury a week before, but Barnes said after the game that he expected him to be available in the SEC Tournament.

“I do (expect him to play),” Barnes said Saturday after the 86-82 loss to Vanderbilt on Senior Day at Food City Center.

“Like I have told you guys,” Barnes added at the time, “Nate wants to play. Obviously we are going to listen to our doctors and play the long game with it, I guess, is what we would do. Nate is a tough kid. If it was up to him, he would have played at South Carolina and played tonight.”

Ament suffered the right leg injury with 7:42 left before halftime in the 71-69 loss to Alabama. He missed the rest of the first half and played just two minutes the rest of the way before being pulled from the game for good early in the second half.

Nate Ament this season: 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists

Barnes said on Saturday that Ament will have to return to practice before returning to a game next week.

“He hasn’t done anything in practice since the last game (he played),” Barnes said. “Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that we can get to Nashville and get some more games in and get rhythm going (for Ament). It’s hard this time of year to miss. I know he will do everything he can.”

Ament is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.1 minutes per game this season.

“For the beating he has taken this year,” Barnes said, “the rest might be great.”