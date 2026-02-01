How Tennessee basketball used 'two SEC defensive ends' to beat Auburn

At times when Steven Pearl looked in the paint Saturday night, he didn’t see two Tennessee forwards. The first-year Auburn head coach saw something completely different. From a completely different sport.

He saw junior forward Jaylen Carey, all 6-foot-8, 267 pounds of him, and freshman forward DeWayne Brown, listed at 6-foot-8, 251 pounds himself. The duo had Food City Center looking more like Neyland Stadium.

“They look like two SEC defensive ends out there that were just ducking in,” Pearl said. “We just weren’t able to get around them.”

Carey scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half and grabbed eight rebounds while Brown finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the two defensive line-like forwards combined to play 60 minutes in Tennessee’s 77-69 win.

“They were incredibly effective,” Pearl said. “Our guys really had no answer for them physically.”

‘When those three guys get to play more minutes, physically, they’re a load’

J.P. Estrella added another eight points in 17 minutes while dealing with foul trouble, as the Vols (15-6, 5-3 SEC) had to adjust without senior center Felix Okpara, who missed the game with a calf injury.

“When Brown and Carey and J.P. all play more minutes,” Pearl said, “those are the (forwards) that physically can really impose on you. With Felix not being out there, he’s more of your shot blocker. He’s not going to duck you in as much.

“When those three guys get to play more minutes, physically, they’re a load.”

The load made the difference and Pearl said it repeatedly during his postgame press conference.

“They beat us at our own game. They pushed us around, punked us … we got punked in the first 15 minutes … our guys just got punked tonight … we got punked. We got physically out-manned.”

What Brown and Carey gave Tennessee is what Rick Barnes and his coaching staff have been looking for.

At shootaround Saturday morning, Barnes told Carey, the transfer forward from Vanderbilt, that it was time to look in the mirror.

“And be real with himself,” Barnes said, “knowing how much this team needs him and how much that we need to count on him. But he’s got to do it. Because we’ve talked to him a lot about it, and it’s on him to push himself to that point he can do it.”

He scored 11 points and had four rebounds in a tone-setting first half, helping Tennessee build what was as much as a 16-point lead.

The conversation with Brown was about pushing through a freshman wall, getting past what Barnes referred to as a plateau.

“We told him he’s hit a plateau and he’s got to make that next move,” Barnes said. “… Tonight maybe he understood what he we meant. And tonight he went out and competed at as high levels as he could be.”

Brown had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal and a block in 15 busy minutes in the second half, while the Vols fought off Auburn runs.

Tennessee started fifth different forward combo vs. Auburn

Nate Ament described Brown as “a super high IQ player,” helping him affect the game in so many different areas.

“He can’t jump over two stacks of paper,” Ament said with a laugh, with Brown seated to his right, “but he can really pass the ball. He knows the game. I just feel more comfortable when he’s out there. He gets the offense flowing when he’s on the court.”

Tennessee started Brown alongside Estrella against Auburn, with Okpara sidelined. It was the fifth different forward combo to start a game this season. The Brown-Carey combo could be the one worth a longer look.

“One thing that we can bring to the table is physicality,” Brown said. “So when me and Jaylen are in the game, we’re both in the paint, we’re both trying to get every rebound.

“For the other team it’s probably hard to keep us both off the board at the same time.”