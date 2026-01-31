How to watch Tennessee basketball vs. Auburn

After back-to-back road wins at Alabama and Georgia, Tennessee basketball returns home to host Auburn Saturday in front of a sold-out, checkerboard crowd at Food City Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.

Tennessee (14-6, 4-3 SEC) won 79-73 at Alabama last Saturday and 86-85 in overtime at Georgia on Wednesday. The Vols play two home games this week, hosting Ole Miss on Tuesday, then go to Kentucky next Saturday.

Auburn (14-7, 5-3) lost three of its first four SEC games, but has won four straight since then, beating South Carolina and Texas at home and winning road games at Florida and Ole Miss.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Auburn

When: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 78, Auburn 72

Vols will ‘Checker’ Food City Center against Auburn

Tennessee announced in December that the Auburn game would be the annual ‘Checker Food City Center’ game. Fans can find their color designation here. The Vols will wear their ‘Dark Mode’ alternate uniforms against LSU on February 14 and will orange out the Food City Center crowd for the Alabama game on February 28.

Saturday’s game vs. Auburn is sold out and limited tickets remain for the LSU game. The Vols had previous sellouts this season against Louisville and Kentucky, as well as the exhibition game against Duke in October.

The Alabama game is also already sold out. Tennessee sold out eight home games each of the last two seasons.

Tennessee-Auburn series history

Tennessee leads the all-time series with Auburn 82-46, dating back to 1927. The Vols split games with the Tigers last season, losing 53-51 at No. 1 Auburn in January, then winning the rematch 70-65 in the SEC Tournament semifinal round in Nashville.

Rick Barnes is 7-9 against Auburn as Tennessee’s head coach. The Vols won home games against Auburn in 2016, 2022, 2023 and 2024, won at Auburn in 2016 and beat the Tigers in the opening round of the 2016 SEC Tournament.

Auburn won six straight in the series between 2017 and 2021, but the Vols have won four of six since a 67-62 home win February 2022.

Steven Pearl is in his first season as Auburn’s head coach after taking over for his father, Bruce Pearl, who announced his retirement in September. The Tigers lost non-conference games against Houston, Michigan, Arizona and Purdue before starting SEC play with an overtime loss at Georgia, a home loss to Texas A&M a home win over Arkansas and a road loss at Missouri.