Four quick takes after Tennessee basketball holds on for home win over Auburn

Four quick takes after Tennessee basketball holds on for home win over Auburnby: Grant Ramey1 hour agoGrantRameyRead In AppAuburn forward Keyshawn Hall (7) blocks the basket from Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey (23) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, 2026.Tennessee Basketball built what was as much as a 16-point lead in the first half, then held on to beat Auburn Saturday at Food City Center.