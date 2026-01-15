Tennessee's Bishop Boswell 'rebounded like a power forward' against Texas A&M

Bishop Boswell battled between two Texas A&M players, getting shoulder checks and shoves from both sides. Tennessee Basketball’s sophomore guard worked around the Aggies, collected the rebound the Vols had to have, and got fouled as he fell toward the baseline.

There were only 12.2 seconds left and Nate Ament had just missed what would have been a game-tying free throw. But Boswell earned his own trip to the line in the closing seconds.

“I was just trying to do what it took to win,” Boswell said Tuesday night.

Boswell made one of the two fouls shots that followed, tying the game at 71-71 and eventually sending it to the first of two overtimes. Tennessee had completed a rally from down 11 points and would go on to win 87-82 in a badly needed bounce-back performance.

“We’ve been down a couple times,” Boswell said, “and I thought (fought through) a lot of adversity, just being able to come back, bounce back and stay with it.”

Boswell is a big reason why the Vols stayed in it.

He finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while playing 43 of the game’s 50 minutes. He made only two shots from the floor, but went 8-for-12 at the foul line and had a team-high five offensive rebounds, including the one that helped tie the game at the end of regulation.

“When Bishop does what he does,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said, “there’s not many guys better that can (do it). He rebounded like a power forward. And he makes those plays. He’s a hard guy to match up against there.”

It was not only Boswell’s first double-double of the season, but also a season high in both points and rebounds.

And it just happened to follow Tennessee’s 91-67 loss at Florida Saturday, when Boswell committed a season-high six turnovers.

‘Just trying to come back with the right mindset, work hard and practice’

“After the game he had Saturday,” Barnes said, “I thought came back and made some really big plays, rebounded the ball.”

“Obviously I didn’t have a great game (at Florida),” Boswell added, “but it’s a long season, a long game. So just trying to come back with the right mindset, work hard and practice.

“And (the turnovers were) plays I made a million times, that I just kind of thew away with sloppy passes.”

Barnes said Boswell had the ball in his hands a lot at Florida and tried to do too much. He also said he’s no different than any other player going through similar up-and-down results.

“They have success once, they go backward,” Barnes said. “And then they start thinking they can do more, should do more, then they get themselves jammed up.”

Boswell didn’t let Texas A&M jam him up Tuesday night, whether it was battling for rebounds on missed free throws or anywhere else on the floor.

“Just proud of the focus,” Barnes said, “doing exactly what we needed him to do.”