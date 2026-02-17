Tennessee stays put in ESPN Bracketology update after win over LSU

Tennessee basketball stayed a No. 6 seed in the ESPN Bracketology update on Tuesday morning. The Vols were a No. 5 seed last week, but dropped to a No. 6 after the 73-64 win at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Tennessee as the No. 6 in the Midwest Region (Chicago), facing either No. 11 UCLA or No. 11 San Diego State in the first round in Portland, opposite of No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 14 Cal Baptist.

Lunardi now projects 10 SEC teams to make the NCAA Tournament, tied with the Big 10 for the most of any conference. Texas A&M and Georgia are in the “Last Four Byes” category while Missouri moved to the first team out of the field after its home loss to Texas on Saturday.

The other SEC seeds are No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 10 Georgia.

Tennessee (18-7, 8-4 SEC) hosts Oklahoma (13-12, 3-9) on Wednesday (7 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN2).

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.

Vols ranked No. 19 in KenPom, No. 22 in NET

Tennessee is No. 19 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win over LSU. The Vols are No. 16 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.3) and No. 37 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.9).

Tennessee is No. 16 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 17 on defense and No. 31 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 20 overall, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 32 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 22 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 4-7 Quad 2: 5-0 Quad 3: 3-0 Quad 4: 6-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Mercer (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Rutgers (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Ole Miss (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss State (W) Tenn. St. (W) Syracuse (L) LSU (W) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) Oklahoma (2/18) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) South Carolina (3/3) Florida (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) at Vanderbilt (2/21) at Missouri (2/24) Alabama (2/28) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.