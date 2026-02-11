Chris Jans on facing Tennessee Basketball: 'You better be ready for a fistfight'

When Chris Jans made the move from New Mexico State to Mississippi State after the 2021-22 season, Rick Barnes was the SEC coach he respected maybe more than any other.

“There was probably no one that I respect more from the outside looking in than him,” Jans said on Monday. “I’m still doing the same after being in the league for four years.”

Jans will face Barnes for a fifth time when Mississippi State (11-12, 3-7 SEC) hosts Tennessee (16-7, 6-4) on Wednesday in a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start (TV: ESPN2) at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

Vols looking to bounce back from loss at Kentucky

Jans knows what to expect when the Vols come calling.

“It’s another typical Rick Barnes’ team where they are ultra-physical in every aspect of the game,” Jans said. “When you play them you better be ready for a fist fight. That’s how they want to make the game and it’s usually pretty successful at getting a game to be in that variety.”

Jans is 2-2 against Tennessee over his first three seasons at Mississippi State. The Vols won the last meeting, 68-56 in Knoxville last season. State took the previous two, sweeping Dalton Knecht’s Tennessee team in 2023-24 with a 77-72 win in Starkville and a 73-56 win in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee’s last win in Starkville was in January 2023, when Zakai Zeigler had 24 points, Julian Phillips scored 18 and Josiah-Jordan James had 13.

Chris Jans says Tennessee is ‘a power basketball team’

Jans has taken each of his first three Mississippi State teams to the NCAA Tournament, but the Bulldogs are yet to win a tournament game. State lost in the First Four in 2023 and in the first round in 2024 and last season, playing in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game each time.

State currently isn’t tracking for an NCAA Tournament berth after losing seven of its last eight games.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from the 74-71 loss at Kentucky, which included a 14-point halftime lead being blown to snap a four-game winning streak.

“(Tennessee is) big and strong around the basket,” Jans said, “and this particular group doesn’t disappoint that way. They are a power basketball team. They certainly pick their spots in transition but they are just fine being deliberate on the offensive end of the court and taking their time in getting what they want and trying to make the defense have to guard longer and make mistakes. They try to take advantage of it.”