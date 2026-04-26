'This is where I want to be': What Dewayne Brown said about his decision to return to Tennessee

Everything rising sophomore forward Dewayne Brown said during his media availability Thursday about being one of just two returning players — sophomore guard Troy Henderson is the other — for Tennessee basketball next season:

His decision to return to Tennessee

“I like being here. This is where I want to be. So it wasn’t really a hard decision for me to make the decision to stay because, like I said, it’s kind of where I want to be. I like Coach, I like the program, I like what Tennessee stands for.”

Being the only member of the front court left

“Yeah, it was a little crazy. But, I mean, it happens a lot of places. I want to play with guys who want to be here, and the guys who left, I just wish them the best.”

His message to transfers visiting Tennessee

“I just kind of tell them what it is, tell them that it’s gonna be hard, it’s gonna be tough, but got to kind of enjoy it. Of course, everybody gets hyped up really about the fans. You know, we got the best fan base in the country, so it’s just kind of amazing seeing people from a lot different places want to come here and they want to play here and be a part of the program.”

What Rick Barnes has told him about the roster he’s trying to put together

“To be honest, I hardly know much about it.”

The message from Barnes during his exit meeting

“Just kind of the role I have to take in next year. I got to come in (and) be a leader as one of the only two returners from last year. I kind of know what it’s about. I’ve been just as far as any Tennessee team has been here, so I kind of know what it takes to get there, and we just got to figure out we can break through the wall.”

What he feels his role for Tennessee will look like next season

“Really, I feel like the same I had last year. I mean, I got to come in and I got to embrace it. I got to be a dog. I got to be more aggressive on the rebounds. I got to be able to get buckets, and I got to be able to play defense.”

His thoughts on the portal players Tennessee has added

“I mean, I think it’s great. We got a lot of good guys, a lot of talented guys who can score the ball, a lot of guys who can play defense. We got guys who can kind of do everything we need. We just got to come in, be ready to work and kind of go ahead and get the team chemistry together.”

How hard it is to build chemistry when there are only two returning players

“To be honest, I don’t really think it’s that hard. I mean, just kind of when everybody, when we all got to return back at the end of May, we got to get together. We’re going to be in the gym a lot. We got to be able to get together on the weekends, do stuff outside of basketball, just build that bond of being a family.”

How Tennessee’s chemistry has started to build

“It’s definitely very exciting. I mean, I see a lot of the new guys in the gym. I see a lot of them working out and stuff like that. I kind of talk to them, kind of tell them what I know from what I’ve been here this past year.”

If he and Troy Henderson have been taking on leadership roles despite being young in the program:

“Yeah, we been talking about it. We got to embrace that type of thing. We got to be ready for it. Because as a player, that’s kind of what everybody wants — to be able to lead a team.”

What type of leader Troy Henderson is capable of being

“I think Troy is capable of being a great leader. He can do whatever he put his mind to. Of course he’s gonna be a little injured during the summertime, but he can still be with us on the team, giving us words of encouragement, while he’s still doing his thing on the side.”

If he has tried to convince Nate Ament to return to Tennessee for another season

“Nah, I just let Nate do his thing and figure it out himself. I want him to make the decision that’s best for himself.”