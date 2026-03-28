'Are we the underdog?' Tennessee embracing an unlikely run to another Elite Eight

CHICAGO — Rick Barnes wasn’t looking for an answer when he asked the question. During a film session last week in Philadelphia, as Tennessee began preparing for Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the head coach wanted to know how his team was being viewed.

“Are we the underdog?” Barnes asked out loud.

He wasn’t asking anyone in particular. Instead, he was making a point to everyone sitting in front of him.

“I think he understands it,” Tennessee guard Grant Hurst said, “but I think he’s trying to send a message to the guys.”

Tennessee, the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region, wasn’t a popular pick to beat Virginia and advance to the Sweet 16. The Vols weren’t a trendy pick for the Elite Eight, either, before the 76-62 win over No. 2 Iowa State late Friday night at the United Center.

But here they are, in the Elite Eight for a third straight year and, for a third straight time, taking a shot at another No. 1 seed in Michigan (34-3) on Sunday (2:15 p.m. Eastern Time, CBS) with an improbable spot in the Final Four on the line.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time,” Hurst said.

Just don’t tell Hurst or his teammates that the Vols have the underdog label with the No. 6 seed next to their name.

“I think this is my most talented team since I’ve been here in the three Elite Eight runs,” Hurst said. “I think we’re the most talented from top to bottom.”

‘We felt like we gave away four games this year’

The No. 6 seed doesn’t quite do Tennessee justice.

Yes, the Vols earned it by entering Selection Sunday with 11 losses to their credit.

But they also gave up leads of 17 points and 14 points while getting swept in the regular season against rival Kentucky. They gave up a 13-point lead in the home loss to Alabama in February and a 12-point lead in the second half against Kansas in Las Vegas back in November.

“We felt like we gave away four games this year,” Hurst said. “I was looking at our record last night and it feels like we should be 30-6 instead of 25-11, something like that.”

But it’s part of the reason the Vols are where they are.

“I think we just kind of figured it out who we are and our identity,” point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie said, “and why we lost so many games in the regular season that we should’ve won.”

Tennessee is up to No. 11 in the KenPom ratings after the win over Iowa State. The next closest 11-loss teams are No. 19 Louisville, No. 20 Texas Tech and No. 21 Kansas, none of which made it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Still, the Vols opened as a 7.5-point underdog against Michigan, the biggest spread against Tennessee since being 8.5-point dogs at Kentucky in 2020.

“Being an underdog,” senior center Felix Okpara said, “we don’t really think much of it. We get put against any basketball team and we feel like if we play hard, just do our job, do what we’ve done all year, we can win every game we play.”

Tennessee trying to recreate NCAA Tournament history as No. 6 seed

Since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only one team has defeated a No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds on the way to the Final Four. LSU did it as a No. 11 seed in 1986, beating No. 3 Memphis State in the second round, No. 2 Georgia Tech in the Sweet 16 and No. 1 Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

Only four No. 6 seeds have gone to the Final Four and it hasn’t happened since Michigan’s Fab Five team did so in 1992. Kansas in 1988 and NC State in 1982 not only went to the Final Four, but won national championships as No. 6 seeds.

Providence went to the Final Four as a No. 6 seed in 1987, before losing to No. 2 seed Syracuse in the national semifinal.

While the Vols are looking to get where those teams went, they don’t identify with the seed they have in common.

“We obviously see it,” Gillespie said, “but we know what we’re capable of.”

“We know how talented we are,” Bishop Boswell added.

Tennessee gets another chance to show it on Sunday.

“We definitely feel like we deserve to be here,” Gillespie said, “and it’s no shocker to us that we’re here.”