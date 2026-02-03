Tennessee basketball moves back up to No. 5 seed in ESPN Bracketology after three straight wins

Tennessee basketball is back up to a No. 5 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology update after winning three straight games. The Vols have been projected as high as a No. 4 seed and as low as a No. 7 seed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi so far this season.

Lunardi on Tuesday had Tennessee as the No. 5 seed in the East Region (Washington DC), playing in San Diego in the opening weekend and facing No. 12 Liberty in the first round, opposite of No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 13 Utah Valley.

Tennessee (15-6, 5-3 SEC) hosts Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5) on Tuesday (7 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN2) at Food City Center. The Vols are looking for a fourth straight win after back-to-back wins at Alabama and Georgia and the home win over Auburn on Saturday.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.

Vols ranked No. 18 in KenPom, No. 21 in NET

Tennessee moved up to No. 18 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win over Auburn. The Vols are No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency (96.2) and No. 41 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.3).

Tennessee is No. 15 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 17 on defense and No. 36 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 20 overall, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 36 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 21 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 5-6 Quad 2: 2-0 Quad 3: 2-0 Quad 4: 6-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Mercer (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Rutgers (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) at Miss State (2/11) Ole Miss (2/3) Rice (W) Georgia (W) LSU (2/14) Tenn. St. (W) Auburn (W) Oklahoma (2/18) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) at Missouri (2/24) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) South Carolina (3/3) Florida (L) Syracuse (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (2/7) at Vanderbilt (2/21) Alabama (2/28) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.