Joe Lunardi explains why Tennessee is 'a bit of a head scratcher' in ESPN Bracketology

Joe Lunardi explains why Tennessee is 'a bit of a head scratcher' in ESPN Bracketologyby: Grant Ramey57 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppFeb 14, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) moves the ball against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn ImagesTennessee basketball's inconsistency and injury concerns makes it hard for ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi to project the Vols.