Where Tennessee Basketball stands in ESPN Bracketology entering SEC play

Tennessee Basketball is on the outside looking in at the top-16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament entering the start of SEC play, according to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi on Saturday morning had the Vols in the “next” category — along with Louisville, Texas Tech and Arkansas — after listing the top-four seed lines in his updated NCAA Tournament projection.

No. 19 Tennessee (10-3) starts conference play at No. 18 Arkansas (10-3) on Saturday in a 3 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

“The winner here,” Lunardi wrote of the matchup between the Vols and Razorbacks, “figures to be a top-four seed by the end of Saturday play.”

Lunardi’s current No. 1 seeds are Michigan, Arizona, UConn and Iowa State. His No. 2 seeds are Gonzaga, Purdue, Duke and Vanderbilt and his No. 3 seeds are BYU, Alabama, Houston and Nebraska. The No. 4 seeds are Michigan State, Illinois, North Carolina and Kansas.

Lunardi’s most recent bracket projection on December 30 had Tennessee as a No. 5 seed in Oklahoma City, facing No. 12 William & Mary in the first round in the East Region, opposite of No. 4 Kansas and No. 13 Illinois State.

Tennessee’s best non-conference wins was 76-73 over then-No. 3 Houston in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas and the 83-62 win over then-No. 11 Louisville on December 16 at Food City Center. The Vols lost to Kansas in Las Vegas, lost at Syracuse and lost a neutral-site game to Illinois in Nashville.

Lunardi currenlty projects the SEC to get nine teams into the NCAA Tournament, the second most for a single conference behind the Big Ten’s 10.

In his SEC outlook, he has Vanderbilt and Alabama as Final Four contenders and Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn and Kentucky in the “NCAA likely” category.

He has LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M labeled “NCAA possible” and Missouri and Ole Miss as “long shots.” Georgia is his “sleeper team” and Mississippi State and South Carolina were the “maybe next year” teams.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.

2026 NCAA Tournament sites

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis.

The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington, D.C. (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.