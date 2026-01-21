Tennessee stays put in updated ESPN Bracketology after loss to Kentucky

Tennessee Basketball stayed put as a No. 6 seed on Tuesday in the updated ESPN Bracketology from Joe Lunardi, despite the 80-78 loss to Kentucky on Saturday after Food City Center. The Vols were Luanrdi’s No. 22 overall seed in the 68-team field before the game.

Lunardi has not updated his full seed list, but his new NCAA Tournament bracket projection on Tuesday had Tennessee as the No. 6 seed in the West Region (San Jose), facing No. 11 Miami (Ohio) in Buffalo, opposite of No. 3 Michigan State and No. 14 Portland State.

Miami is currently ranked No. 25 after a perfect 19-0 start to the season.

Kentucky’s win at Tennessee bumped the Wildcats up to a No. 8 seed, with Lunardi now predicting 10 SEC teams in total to make the tournament. The others are No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Alabama, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Auburn, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 11 Texas.

Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) does not have a midweek game this week and are off until the road game at No. 17 Alabama. The Vols then go to No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday before returning home to host Auburn on January 31.

On Monday Tennessee dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 after being ranked No. 24 last week, snapping a program-record 90 straight weeks in the AP Top 25.

The Vols, who had been ranked every week since the 2021-22 preseason AP Top 25, remained unranked in the Coaches Poll for a second straight week, after dropping out of the poll last week.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.

2026 NCAA Tournament sites

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis.

The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington, D.C. (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.