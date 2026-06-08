ESPN's Bracketology update for Tennessee basketball in new-look 76-team NCAA Tournament

Tennessee basketball is projected to be a No. 5 seed in the new-look 76-team NCAA Tournament field, according to Joe Lunardi’s second ESPN Bracketology update of the offseason. The Vols were a No. 4 seed in the first Bracketology update for the 2026-27 season.

Lunardi now has Tennessee as the No. 5 in the Midwest Region, playing the opening weekend in Omaha and looking to advance to Kansas City for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. The first-round opponent would be either No. 12 Marquette or No. 12 Stanford.

The NCAA Tournament expansion to 76 teams will involve two play-in games for all No. 16 seeds and play-in games involving No. 10, No. 11, No. 12 and No. 15 seeds.

Lunardi currently projects 13 SEC teams to make the expanded NCAA Tournament, with Mississippi State on the outside looking in as a bubble team and Oklahoma as one of the last four teams in.

Vols overhauled roster in NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee lost 11 players in total from last season’s roster, including four seniors and six NCAA Transfer Portal departures.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst were all seniors while J.P. Estrella (Michigan), Jaylen Carey (Missouri), Cade Phillips (Texas A&M), Bishop Boswell (Maryland), Amari Evans (Texas) and Clarence Massamba (UC Davis) transferred out of the program. Ethan Burg opted to return home to Israel.

Nate Ament also left for the NBA Draft, leaving rising sophomores in forward DeWayne Brownand guard Troy Henderson as the only two returning Vols.

Tennessee has added seven players out of the portal: Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Dai Dai Ames (Cal), Tyler Lundblade (Belmont), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago) and Christian Fermin (VCU).

The Vols also signed four high school prospects: Chris Washington Jr., Ralph Scott, Manny Green and Marquis Clark.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee is currently on a run of eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances, four straight Sweet 16s and three straight Elite Eights — all program records.

The Vols last month went on a run to a third straight Elite Eight despite being a No. 6 seed, the lowest seed of the Rick Barnes era. They beat No. 11 Miami (Ohio), No. 3 Virginia and No. 2 Iowa State before losing to No. 1 Michigan, with the Wolverines on their way to the national championship.

Tennessee was a No. 2 seed in the previous two Elite Eight runs and the Vols were a No. 4 seed when they advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. In 2022 it was a loss a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and against in 2018 as a No. 3 seed losing to to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

Tennessee was a No. 5 seed in 2021 when it was upset by No. 12 Oregon State, the only loss in the first round under Barnes so far. The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.