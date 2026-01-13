Tennessee Basketball drops in ESPN's latest Bracketology update after loss at Florida

Tennessee Basketball dropped to a No. 6 seed in the updated ESPN Bracketology on Tuesday morning. Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament bracket projection now has the Vols as the No. 6 in the West Region, facing No. 11 Miami (Ohio) opposite of No. 3 Illinois and No. 14 Wright State.

The Vols (11-5, 1-2 SEC), which was a No. 5 seed and Lunardi’s No. 20 overall seed on Friday, before the loss at Florida, hosts Texas A&M (13-3, 3-0) on Tuesday (7 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) and host Kentucky (10-6, 1-2) on Saturday.

Lunardi currently project the SEC to get nine teams in the NCAA Tournament, including Kentucky in his “Last Four Byes” category, which is the last four teams that are not in the First Four in Dayton.

Where the Vols are ranked in polls, analytics

Tennessee on Monday dropped three spots to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 and dropped out of the Coaches Poll, after being ranked No. 22 last week. The Vols received the most votes among unranked team in the Coaches Poll.

The NET ranking has Tennessee at No. 27. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET ranking of the season and dropped as low as No. 36.

Tennessee is 2-5 in Quad 1 games, with wins over Houston and Louisville and losses against Kansas, Syracuse, Illinois, Arkansas and Florida. The Vols are 1-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4.

KenPom.com has Tennessee at No. 19 overall while ranked No. 13 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.8) and No. 46 in adjusted offensive efficiency (119.4). BartTorvik.com‘s T-Rank has Tennessee at No. 15 (No. 12 defense, No. 39 offense) and EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 20 overall (No. 13 defense, No. 40 offense).

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.

2026 NCAA Tournament sites

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis.

The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington, D.C. (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.