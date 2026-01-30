Tennessee stays put in ESPN Bracketology update after overtime road win at Georgia

Tennessee stayed as a No. 6 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology update on Friday, but the Vols moved to a much more favorable geographical draw after the overtime win at Georgia Wednesday.

Joe Lunardi now has Tennessee as the No. 6 in the Midwest Region (Chicago), facing No. 11 Miami (Ohio) — the RedHawks are currently a perfect 21-0 — and playing the first weekend in Greenville, S.C. Opposite of the Vols is No. 3 Purdue and No. 14 ETSU.

Tennessee picked up two Quad 1 road wins over the last week, winning at Alabama Saturday before the win at Georgia. The Vols were previously projected to spend the first weekend in Portland and San Diego in the previous two Bracketology updates, going from a No. 7 to a No. 6 in the West Region (San Jose).

Tennessee (14-6, 4-3 SEC) hosts Auburn (14-7, 5-3) in another Quad 1 opportunity on Saturday (8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN) at Food City Center.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington, D.C. (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.

Vols ranked No. 21 in KenPom, No. 23 in NET

Tennessee is ranked No. 21 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win at Georgia. The Vols are No. 16 in adjusted defensive efficiency (96.6) and No. 35 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.3).

The NET has Tennessee at No. 23 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Tennessee is now 4-4 in Quad 1 games, 2-2 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4. Entering the Auburn game, the Vols have currently have five games left against both Quad 1 and Quad 2 competition, and one Quad 3 game.

Quad 1 Quad 2 Quad 3 Quad 4 Houston (W) Texas (W) Mercer (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Rutgers (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Kentucky (L) Ole Miss (2/3) Rice (W) Georgia (W) Syracuse (L) Tenn. St. (W) Kansas (L) at Miss State (2/11) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) LSU (2/14) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) Oklahoma (2/18) Florida (L) at Missouri (2/24) Auburn (1/31) South Carolina (3/3) at Kentucky (2/7) at Vanderbilt (2/21) Alabama (2/28) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.