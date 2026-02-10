Where Tennessee basketball stands in ESPN Bracketology after the loss at Kentucky

Tennessee basketball stayed as a No. 5 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology update on Tuesday, but Joe Lunardi moved the Vols back to Portland after the 74-71 loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena Saturday night.

Lunardi’s new NCAA Tournament bracket projection had Tennessee facing No. 12 Stephen F. Austin in the first round in Portland, playing in the South Region (Houston), opposite of No. 4 Virginia and No. 13 UNC Wilmington.

The Vols have been as high as a No. 4 seed in ESPN Bracketology this season and as low as the final No. 7 seed.

Lunardi currently has 10 SEC teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, tied with the Big 10 for the most of any conference.

The Vols were one of three No. 5 seeds, alongside Alabama and Vanderbilt. Florida is the highest current seed at No. 3, ahead of No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Georgia and No. 11 Texas.

Georgia is one of Lunardi’s “last four byes” category, Texas is in the “last four in” and Missouri is the second team listed in the “first four out.”

Tennessee (16-7, 6-4 SEC) goest to Mississippi State on Wednesday (9 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN2) and hosts LSU on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network). The Vols split games last week, beating Ole Miss 84-66 at Food City Center on Tuesday before the road loss at Kentucky.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.

Vols ranked No. 17 in KenPom, No. 21 in NET

Tennessee is No. 17 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss at Kentucky. The Vols are No. 16 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.4) and No. 37 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.9).

Tennessee is No. 16 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 16 on defense and No. 31 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 19 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 35 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 21 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 4-7 Quad 2: 3-0 Quad 3: 3-0 Quad 4: 6-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Mercer (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Rutgers (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Ole Miss (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss State (2/11) Tenn. St. (W) Syracuse (L) LSU (2/14) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) Oklahoma (2/18) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) South Carolina (3/3) Florida (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) at Vanderbilt (2/21) at Missouri (2/24) Alabama (2/28) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.