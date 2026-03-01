Tennessee stays put in ESPN Bracketology after home loss to Alabama

Tennessee basketball’s loss to Alabama on Saturday didn’t hurt the Vols in the ESPN Bracketology update from Joe Lunardi Saturday night. Lunardi still has UT as the third No. 5 seed in his NCAA Tournament projection.

Tennessee (20-9, 10-6 SEC) started the day as Lunardi’s third No. 5 seed and his No. 19 overall seed. The Vols stayed there after Arkansas and Vanderbilt — two other No. 5 seeds — lost on Saturday.

Arkansas lost at Florida and Vandy lost at Kentucky.

The regular-season schedule closes with two games this season. Tennessee goes to South Carolina on Tuesday (6 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) then hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Lunardi in his bracket update on Friday had Tennessee as the No. 5 in the South Region (Houston), facing No. 12 Liberty in the first round in Portland, opposite of No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 13 North Dakota State.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Vols ranked No. 18 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee is No. 18 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Alabama. The Vols are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.0) and No. 39 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.9).

Tennessee is No. 15 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 15 on defense and No. 34 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 16 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 33 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 5-8 Quad 2: 6-1 Quad 3: 2-0 Quad 4: 7-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Rutgers (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Ole Miss (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss. State (W) Tenn. St. (W) Vanderbilt (W) LSU (W) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) Oklahoma (W) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) at Syracuse (L) Florida (L) at South Carolina (3/3) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) at Missouri (L) Alabama (L) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.