ESPN Bracketology update for Tennessee after seven wins over its last eight games

Tennessee basketball moved up to a No. 5 seed in ESPN Bracketology on Friday morning, after dropping down to a No. 6 seed last week.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi now projects the Vols as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region (Chicago) facing No. 12 Yale in the first round, opposite of No. 4 Virginia and No. 13 Cal Baptist in the first weekend in Portland, Oregon.

Tennessee (19-7, 9-4 SEC) goes to Vanderbilt (21-5, 8-5) on Saturday (2 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN).

Lunardi has 11 teams in his updated NCAA Tournament bracket, tied with the Big 10 for the most of any conference:

No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Vanderbilt , No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 Georgia, No. 10 Auburn, No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 11 Missouri.

Lunardi has Texas A&M and Auburn in his “Last Four Byes” category and Missouri in the “Last Four In,” with Mizzou projected to play in the First Four in Dayton.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Tennessee’s 2024-25 season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Houston.

Vols ranked No. 16 in KenPom, No. 19 in NET

Tennessee is up No. 16 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win over Oklahoma. The Vols are No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.5) and No. 32 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.8).

Tennessee is No. 17 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 16 on defense and No. 29 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 19 overall, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 28 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 19 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 4-7 Quad 2: 6-0 Quad 3: 3-0 Quad 4: 6-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Mercer (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Rutgers (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Ole Miss (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss State (W) Tenn. St. (W) Syracuse (L) LSU (W) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) Oklahoma (W) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) South Carolina (3/3) Florida (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) at Vanderbilt (2/21) at Missouri (2/24) Alabama (2/28) Vanderbilt (3/7)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.