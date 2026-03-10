No changes for Tennessee basketball in latest ESPN Bracketology update

There were no changes for Tennessee basketball in the latest ESPN Bracketology update on Monday night. The Vols are still projected as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, projected to face No. 12 Liberty while playing the first weekend in Portland.

Tennessee (21-10) is the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament this week and will face either No. 12 Auburn or No. 13 Mississippi State on Thursday (3 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Vols were projected as high as a No. 3 seed and as low as a No. 7 seed this season, but have spent recent weeks on the No. 5-seed line.

Joe Lunardi on Monday described Tennessee as “a bit of a head scratcher” in the NCAA Tournament projections due to Nate Ament’s right leg injury. The five-star freshman is expected to be available in the SEC Tournament this week, according to head coach Rick Barnes.

The sites for the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament are Greenville, S.C., Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. The regional sites are Houston (South Region), San Jose, Calif. (West Region), Chicago (Midwest Region) and Washington DC (East Region).

The Fina Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Vols ranked No. 15 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 14 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Vanderbilt. The Vols are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.3) and No. 36 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.4).

Tennessee is No. 14 in the BartTorvik.com ratings while ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 32 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 12 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 30 on offense.

Entering Saturday, the NET had Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Quad 1: 5-9 Quad 2: 7-1 Quad 3: 2-0 Quad 4: 7-0 Houston (W) Texas (W) Rutgers (W) Northern Ky. (W) Louisville (W) Texas A&M (W) Ole Miss (W) North Fla. (W) Alabama (W) Auburn (W) Rice (W) Georgia (W) at Miss. State (W) Tenn. St. (W) Vanderbilt (W) LSU (W) Gardner-Webb (W) Illinois (L) Oklahoma (W) South Car. St. (W) Arkansas (L) South Carolina (W) Mercer (W) Florida (L) at Syracuse (L) Kansas (L) Kentucky (L) at Kentucky (L) Missouri (L) Alabama (L) Vanderbilt (L)

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. Tennessee lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.